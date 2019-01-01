AFC Asian Cup 2019: Jeje Lalpekhlua - India deserved to win against UAE

The Mizoram-born player felt India were unlucky to lose to UAE...

India striker Jeje Lalpekhlua felt hard done by his team's 0-2 loss to UAE in their second Group A match at the 2019 AFC Asian Cup on Thursday.

UAE scored a goal in each half to seal the win but India had chances to score. The Blue Tigers hit the post twice and missed their chances and ultimately succumbed to a defeat.

The Chennaiyin striker was brought on as a half-time substitute in place of Halicharan Narzary in a move that saw Ashique Kuruniyan shift to a left-wing role. The Mizo-Sniper was paired up front with Sunil Chhetri but failed to get India back into the game.

" We deserved to win. We got more chances (than UAE) but I think today (Thursday) was a bad day, hitting the post twice. But this is football, it happens. We made mistakes, hope to rectify those in training," he said after the game.



He added "We gave everything we had. We fought from the first till the last minute. This is gone, next target is to win against Bahrain and then qualify to the knockout stages."

The striker was left on the bench for the second successive game but was thrown into the equation as India chased an equaliser after going into the break 0-1.



"We needed a goal, that is why he (Stephen Constantine) put me in. We got some chances in the second half but luck was not in our favour today. I hope it is on our side next game.



"Bahrain is a good side. It will be like a final for us. The next game is for the country and all the supporters, especially who have travelled here."