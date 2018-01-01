Revealed: Which clubs have most players in India’s Asian Cup squad?

Stephen Constantine has picked most of his players from the defending ISL champions and runner-up from last season…

India have announced their 23-member squad for the AFC Asian Cup 2019 which kicks-off in less than two weeks.

The Blue Tigers are grouped alongside hosts UAE, Bahrain and Thailand in Group A.

Coach Stephen Constantine has picked his trusted lieutenants as they gear for the continental showpiece.

Interestingly, three players have been picked each from Chennaiyin FC, who won the Indian Super League (ISL) last season and Bengaluru FC, who made it into the final.

ATK too have three players in the squad however, Pritam Kotal has only just switched sides and hence is yet to make an appearance for his club. Kerala Blasters also have three players in Anas Edathodika, Sandesh Jhingan and Halicharan Narzary.

From the I-League, which is the country’s top division, only Salam Ranjan Singh of East Bengal finds his way into the squad.

India’s 23-man squad:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (Bengaluru), Amrinder Singh (Mumbai City), Vishal Kaith (FC Pune City);

Defenders: Pritam Kotal (ATK), Sarthak Golui (Pune City), Sandesh Jhingan (Kerala Blasters), Salam Ranjan Singh (East Bengal), Subhasish Bose (Mumbai City), Narayan Das (Delhi Dynamos); Anas Edathodika (Kerala Blasters)

Midfielders: Udanta Singh (Bengaluru), Rowllin Borges (NorthEast United), Anirudh Thapa (Chennaiyin), Vinit Rai (Delhi Dynamos), Halicharan Narzary (Kerala Blasters), Ashique Kuruniyan (Pune City), Germanpreet Singh (Chennaiyin), Pronay Halder (ATK), Jackichand Singh (Goa);

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri (Bengaluru), Jeje Lalpekhlua (Chennaiyin), Sumeet Passi (Jamshedpur), Balwant Singh (ATK)