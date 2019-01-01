AFC Asian Cup 2019: Highlights - India vs UAE
The United Arab Emirates went top of Group A at the Asian Cup with a valuable 2-0 win over India in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.
Khalfan Mubarak provided the opener in the 41st minute and Ali Ahmed Mabkhout made the points safe, the striker latching onto Ali Hassan Salmin's direct pass and coolly confirming a result that puts the host nation in pole position to advance.
India will next take on Bahrain in their last group game on Monday.
WATCH: Unlucky @IndianFootball 🇮🇳 edged out by @uaent2019 🇦🇪 2-0 at the ZSC Stadium in Abu Dhabi in the @afcasiancup#INDvUAE #INDUAE #AsianCup2019 #IndianFootball #BackTheBlue pic.twitter.com/jd2Cf5Tm6e — Goal India (@Goal_India) January 10, 2019