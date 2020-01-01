Adubea grabs assist as Racing Santander secure victory over Friol

The Ghana international was involved in the hosts' third goal in Sunday’s triumph over the visitors at Bezana

Princella Adubea provided an assist as Racing Santander defeated Friol 3-0 in Sunday’s Spanish Reto Iberdrola showdown.

Adubea was handed her eighth league start in the current campaign as a substitute and made a key contribution to help her side return to winning ways following four matches without a win.

Racing cruised to their third triumph of the season thanks to a first-half strike from Irantzu Ibarrola Garcia before second-half efforts from Yamila Badell and Gloria Villamayor.

More teams

The hosts got the encounter off to a flying start when Garcia broke the deadlock on the half-hour mark at Bezana.

After the restart, Badell added the second of the match on the hour mark before the Black Queens star was introduced as the replacement for Garcia in the 70th minute.

Article continues below

The Ghanaian striker made an instant impact five minutes after being brought on as she sent a well-taken long ball through for Villamayor to ensure the hosts ended their four-match winless run.

's Adubea, who has now scored twice and provided an assist in eight matches for Racing Santander, was in action for 20 minutes.

With the result, Racing have moved to third on the log with 13 points from eight matches and will square up against bottom-placed Pozuelo Alarcon in their first game of 2021 on January 10.