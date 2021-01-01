Indian Football: Aditi Chauhan signs for Icelandic club Hamar Hveragerði

The Indian goalkeeper has signed a one-year deal with Iceland's third division club Hamar Hveragerði women's team...

India international goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan has put pen to paper on a one-year deal with Icelandic club Hamar Hveragerði whose women's team competes in the third division of Iceland's Women's league.

Chauhan has already signed her contract with the club and is awaiting her visa before she can travel to Iceland.

With Chauhan joining Hamar, she is now the second Indian woman player after Bala Devi, who plays for Rangers FC women's team in Scotland, among active footballers to ply her trade outside India.

The 28-year-old player had started her professional career in England with West Ham United's women's team in 2015 and played for them in England's third division. She was in England to pursue M.Sc in Sports Management from Loughborough University.

She worked as a student ambassador and in her free time, she used to appear for trials.

From one such trial, Milwall FC had shown interest in signing but since she was on a student visa, Chauhan was not eligible to sign a professional contract. According to the rules of the FA — English football’s governing body — a player on a student visa cannot join a club in the top two tiers of women’s football.

In 2019-20, the India international played for Gokulam Kerala FC in the Indian Women's League (IWL) and had won the league title with the Malabarians in her maiden season.