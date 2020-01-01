adidas’ Predator 20 Mutator: Revolutionising the future of football

The adidas’ Predator 20 Mutator are bound to change the game in the same way the German sportswear manufacturer revolutionised football in 1994

Since its inception in 1994, adidas’ Predator boots revolutionised the way the beautiful game was played.

Its slick design coupled with the cutting-edge technology infused into the pair of boots made the Predator prominent among, some of the game’s greatest players.

David Beckham, Zinedine Zidane and Steven Gerrard are just some of the household names who have made the iconic footballing boots their own.

Not one to rest on their laurels, the famous German brand has upped the ante as it releases the latest edition of the Predator - Predator 20 Mutator.

Just like how each and every edition of the Predator has its own unique features, this one follows suit but only promises to be better than its predecessors.

Appearance

A first glance at the Predator 20 Mutator and one can’t help but be drawn into the textured spike layer that occupies the front and the upper part of the boot.

Indeed this distinct feature is known as the “Demonskin”, and the Predator 20 Mutator is the first pair of boots to feature such a design to enhance grip and spin on the ball.

“Demonskin”, spikes have been deliberately crafted to wrap the front and side of the boot in a formation that aligns to key contact points with the ball, combining to give players enhanced control and touch on the ball, whilst also promoting spin when striking.

The pair of boots also sees a striking silhouette centring on a high collar and low-cut front creating a sharp and streamlined design mutation. Moreover, the combination of black and red colours gives the Predator 20 Mutator a look of strength and elegance, rubber-stamped by adidas’ iconic three stripes at the side – giving it a neat finish.

Weight of the boots

In the past players often note how football boots were heavy especially in rainy conditions where the soaked footwear, added extra weight to a player thus reducing their speed.

Over time modern technology has eradicated such a problem and adidas continues to be the leading light in innovation for its football boots. That practice has continued with the Predator 20 Mutator, as the boot has been designed with maximum movement in mind.

Subsequently, the new plate configuration added to the boot reduces weight and allows a 360 design where the upper material wraps under the foot. Moreover, the inclusion of hybrid studs enhances the boot’s level of rotation and traction.

Comfort

Comfort is a crucial element when one decides to select a pair of footballing boots to purchase and again adidas demonstrates its thorough understanding in this area.

In the case of its latest production, the Predator 20 Mutator’s construction comes with a sockfit collar that locks down and adjusts to the unique contours of the wearer’s foot, ensuring anatomical fit for support.

It is also worth mentioning that the silo of the boots features new outsole enhancing control zones, whilst the addition of high- performance polyamide-injected layers help stabilise movement further.

Personal use

In this writer’s personal use of the Predator 20 Mutator, it must be noted how all of the aforementioned qualities of the boots, came together as a whole.

But one trait that rises above all else, is how I had total control of the ball allowing me to impose my game on my opponents.

Be it shooting or passing the ball the Predator 20 Mutator, gives me the maximum connection with the ball while its rugged outlook combined with its outsole enhancing control zones – means it’s perfect for both attack and defence.

But don’t just take this writer’s word for it. Go out and get a pair to start your footballing journey to greatness.

Predator 20 Mutator will be available to buy instore and online at adidas.com, and select retailers, starting 28th January 2020.

For further information please visit adidas.com/football or follow @adidasfootball on Instagram or Twitter to join the conversation.