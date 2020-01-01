Adi: Columbus Crew snap up Nigerian forward in MLS

The 29-year-old reunites with his former manager at Timbers, Caleb Porter for the 2020 American top-flight campaign

have signed Nigerian forward Fanendo Adi off the Major League Soccer ( ) waiver list for the 2020 season.

Adi was waived by league rivals FC Cincinnati on January 17 after he returned just a goal in 12 league outings in the last campaign.

Thank you @fccincinnati , from the bottom of my heart I say THANK YOU,best of luck in the new year/season. FMSS pic.twitter.com/1hOQzyeN7i — fanendoadiOfficial (@fanendo) January 17, 2020

The 29-year-old joined Cincinnati as their first designated player from in August 2018 but his first full campaign was marred by injuries and off-field problems.

The switch to Columbus reunites the Lagos-born striker with former Portland Timbers manager Caleb Porter under whom he won the 2015 MLS Cup.

Since he moved to America in 2014, Adi has scored 57 goals in 144 MLS appearances.

Adi is expected to join Columbus Crew in their pre-season preparations before they host New York City at the Mapfre Stadium for their 2020 league opener on March 1.