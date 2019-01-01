Adel Taarabt: Morocco midfielder sent off in Benfica win against Vitoria Setubal

The 30-year-old Morocco international was given marching orders at Estadio do Sport Lisboa

Adel Taarabt was sent off in ’s 1-0 victory against Vitoria Setubal in Saturday’s Portuguese Primeira Liga game.

The midfielder, who was making his fourth league start this season, was shown his second career red card by referee Tiago Bruno Lopes Martins.

After a goalless first half, Carlos Vinicius broke the deadlock in the 64th minute and despite Taarabt’s expulsion 10 minutes before the end of regulation time, the Reds held on to their lead to claim all three points.

The victory against Vitoria Setubal ensured Bruno Lage’s men top the league with 18 points from seven games.

This season, the midfielder has made six league appearances for Benfica, producing several man-of-the-match displays.