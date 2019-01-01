Adams expected to return to training with RB Leipzig in 'two or three weeks'

The U.S. national team midfielder is moving closer to his return following an extended spell on the sidelines

manager Julian Nagelsmann says that he expects U.S. national team star Tyler Adams to return to training within the next two or three weeks.

Adams has been sidelined since the summer after missing out the the 's Gold Cup run due to acute groin issues.

The midfielder/defender, who was replaced on the roster by Reggie Cannon, was given a six-to-eight week timetable when originally diagnosed in June.

Adams has since been undergoing a rehabilitation program with his club with his manager saying that the 20-year-old was closing in on a return to training.

"We're regulating and structuring his training because we don't want [his body to have] a bad reaction," the coach said, according to the Bundesliga's official website.

"Sometimes we increase the intensity and then see how the body copes with that. If you see a reaction then you take things down a notch. There's nothing unusual about that; it's the normal procedure.

"We have to build him up so that hopefully in two or three weeks when he returns to training he's back at 100 percent."

Adams would then likely need a few weeks training before returning to play as the midfielder has been out of action since starting in RB Leipzig's 3-0 loss to in the DFB-Pokal final on May 25.

The midfielder made a total of 10 Bundesliga and two cup appearances for RB Leipzig after making the move from the in January.

He's earned 10 senior caps for the USMNT since debuting in 2017, with eight of those caps coming during 2018.

Adams has scored one goal for the U.S., a finish in a 1-0 friendly win over rivals in September 2018.

RB Leipzig got off to the perfect start in Bundesliga play this past weekend, toppling Union Berlin 4-0 behind goals from Marcel Halstenberg, Marcel Sabitzer, Timo Werner and Christopher Nkunku.

Next up for the club is a match against on Sunday at Red Bull Arena before a trip to five days later.

The USMNT, meanwhile, is set to take on Mexico and in September friendlies before the start of the CONCACAF Nations League in October.