Adama Traore: Is Liverpool transfer target ready for the big time?

The Wolves winger has finally added that previously elusive end product, and has the potential to be unstoppable for one of the bigger clubs

That the conversation around ' Adama Traore has so completely shifted over the course of the season is a testament to the player, as well as the management of Nuno Espirito Santo.

Where once a perceived lack of end product frequently caveated his blistering pace and impressive bulk, now reports indicate he may well be the one to take no less a team than the champions to another level.

When players come good in this manner, there is often a temptation to construe it as a middle finger to the critics. The implication is usually that the player in question was always that good, but that the punditocracy perhaps suffered from a collective blind spot.

However, in the case of Traore, this is just something else altogether.

There has been no shortage of speedsters in the Premier League. Pace is the single most fetishized attribute in the league, but at the same time, by virtue of its ubiquity, it is almost considered a matter of course. The lack of it is, in most cases, the bigger talking point.

So when Traore was zipping past full-backs and recording league-obliterating dribbling numbers while at hapless , it was considered a piece of statistical freakishness rather than anything truly seismic.

There was also the fact that little concrete was coming of it.

His first season at Boro, he managed a paltry one assist over 16 starts as the club were relegated, and although his output in the Championship increased (five goals, 10 assists in 26 starts), he was back to his ineffectual worst (one goal, one assist) upon joining promoted Wolves in 2018/19.

It is one thing to terrify the opponent, but quite another for that sense of dread to take on a tangible aspect and poke them in the side with the cold point of a keen blade.

His numbers also seemed to legitimize the idea that he was fundamentally unsuited for the big stage, seeing as his two Premier League sojourns had ended in disappointment.

Whereas some might have been tempted to cut their losses, Nuno set about making a more impactful player. His opening gambit in 2019/20: Traore as a wing-back in a position-share with fantasy darling Matt Doherty.

It was a role to which he took with relish, able to start his runs from a deeper position and also, by virtue of needing to spend time in the defensive third, build up his tactical understanding of the game – positioning, timing of pressing actions, challenging in the air; some of the things Aitor Karanka, who had coached him at Boro, famously said he lacked.

The Wolves manager’s use of the word 'building' to describe the process was quite apt, but the key to unlocking Traore has always been to throw convention out of the way. Build to a plan, but keep the specifics malleable.

A stunning breakaway brace in the 2-0 victory over at the Etihad having switched to a central attacking role in-game showcased just how much that education had rubbed off.

His decision-making on the counter and at speed, in particular, caught the eye, and no doubt indicated to Nuno he was ready. He only played twice more at wing-back after that, and once assists in consecutive matches snapped a three-game winless run in November, Traore has not looked back.

He has also struck up a very interesting on-field relationship with Raul Jimenez, with the Mexican often the beneficiary when Traore goes a-chugging down the right: the pair have combined for 10 goals this season in the Premier League, the highest goalscorer-assister combination in the league.

Already, he is up to four goals and nine assists in the league this season. With eight matches still to play, that’s a more impressive return than he actually managed in the second tier of English football. It is perhaps the clearest indication yet that the 24-year-old is finally able to draw from that well of seemingly infinite ability.

It is no surprise then that have been linked, and while Nuno noncommittal in his response to that line of questioning, it will not be lost on anyone that Jurgen Klopp is an admirer of player. In the build-up to their meeting in December, the German manager singled him out when discussing the threat Wolves posed, and he will no doubt relish adding him to his newly-crowned champions.

The obvious question is where he might fit in. as Liverpool is currently constituted, it is highly unlikely he would displace Mohamed Salah, nor would he expect to. Yet the interest seems genuine enough.

What he would be, however, is an undeniable upgrade on Xherdan Shaqiri.

The international has only made six appearances this season, and while that has largely been down to the excellence of the regular front three, he has also had a number of fitness concerns. Although he has a contract at Anfield through to 2023, signing Traore would certainly see him most disenfranchised.

Aside being the first-choice back-up option for either of the two wide roles, Traore would also present Liverpool with the option of switching to a 4-2-3-1, especially when chasing the game.

In that system, Salah often moves into a central striking role, with Roberto Firmino playing behind him. Traore on the right of that would inject real directness and menace, and it would be interesting to see him develop a relationship with Trent Alexander-Arnold; the former driving to the byline, the latter arcing his menacing deliveries from deeper positions.

Then again, perhaps none of this even comes off. However, the plausibility of it, however theoretical, is the clearest indication of Traore’s growth and readiness for the jump to a higher level.