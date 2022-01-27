Adama Traore to Barcelona transfer talks reported amid rumours of loan return to Camp Nou for Wolves winger

Barcelona are, according to reports, looking to beat Tottenham to the signing of Wolves star Adama Traore, with the Liga giants piecing together a loan package that will see a former La Masia academy graduate return to Catalunya.

The jet-heeled Spain international winger has been the subject of intense transfer talk for some time, with serious questions being asked of how long he will remain at Molineux.

It appeared at one stage as though any deal for him in the January window of 2022 would extend a six-and-a-half-year stint in English football, but the 26-year-old midfielder could now be heading back to his homeland.

What does the report say?

According to The Athletic, Barcelona are lining up a deal for Traore that will see him retrace his steps to where it all began on an initial short-term loan agreement.

An option will be included within those terms for a €35 million (£29m/$39m) permanent transfer to be pushed through over the summer.

Tottenham are set to be left empty-handed as a result, with a long-standing target for the Premier League heavyweights falling agonisingly out of reach once more.

Discussions are said to have broken down there as Traore has no desire to play as a right wing-back in Antonio Conte’s system and would prefer to fill a role further forward.

Nothing has been signed and sealed as yet with Barcelona, but positive progress is being made in talks between the Blaugrana and Wolves.

What is Traore’s current situation?

Wolves are being backed into a corner by Traore as he only has 18 months left to run on his current contract.

Those at Molineux cannot afford to take a risk on seeing a prized asset lose his value in the transfer market.

If no extension is possible in the West Midlands, with the player actively looking to move on, then the best decision for all concerned would be to cash in while a sizeable fee can be demanded.

What has been said about Traore’s future?

While Wolves are entering into transfer talks, they are doing so reluctantly having worked hard to bring the best out of Traore – with end product added to his game over recent seasons that had been lacking in the past.

Bruno Lage has said of a player he has handed 23 appearances in the 2021-22 campaign: “We have a top player with us, a lovely guy. Sometimes it’s about business. I remember how much Tottenham protected Harry Kane at the beginning of the season.

“And we will protect our player because we believe a lot in Adama. That is business. It’s not my concern. But I will protect my players. The way they work, the value for me is very high.

“He’s a team player, a big professional and a lovely guy. I’m very happy with him.”

Who else is interested in signing Traore?

Spurs had been leading the hunt for Traore’s signature, with a £15 million ($20m) bid from north London said to have been knocked back early in the winter window.

Tottenham were not put off by that snub and continued to hold talks regarding a deal that would have kept an exciting talent in the Premier League.

Said discussions have since broken down, while Wolves have got nowhere over the course of the last year when it comes to contract talks, and a change of scenery now appears to be on the cards.

Traore previously took in four competitive appearances for Barcelona across the 2013-14 and 2014-15 campaigns, but left for Aston Villa in August 2015 and spent two seasons with Middlesbrough before linking up with Wolves in 2018.

