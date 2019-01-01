AC Milan's Franck Kessie responds to interests from Chelsea and Tottenham

The Cote d'Ivoire international is focused on helping the Rossoneri and will not be considering a move to England in the summer

AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie has reiterated his commitment to the Italian club despite interests from Premier League clubs.

Chelsea and Tottenham are interested in signing the 22-year-old with the Blues hoping to get the midfielder in exchange for Tiemoue Bakayoko should the San Siro outfit activate his purchase option at the end of the season.

Kessie initially joined the Rossoneri from Atalanta temporarily for two seasons and has signed a five-year contract to join them permanently when the loan deal ends in June 2019.

The Ivorian star has established himself as one of the most consistent players in Gennaro Gattuso's team featuring in 21 of their league matches so far this season.

And he remains happy at the club with the ambition of firing Milan back to the elite European stage after a five-year absence.

“I have five years left on my contract and I’m here,” Kessie told Sport Mediaset.

"We have a great coach who’s doing well and we’re all with him. I feel good and I want to keep dreaming of taking Milan back into the Champions League.”

The combative midfielder will return to Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia on Saturday for Milan's league meeting against Atalanta.

And he hopes to hit the target again just like he did in the past season when both teams settled a share of the spoils.

“I’m very happy to come back to Bergamo,” he added.

“I have to go there as an opponent but it’s still beautiful, at the same stadium, with their fantastic fans.

“It was special to score there last season, but I didn’t celebrate and I’d do the same again.”