AC Milan will fight until the end after Juventus draw - Kessie

A stoppage-time penalty denied the Rossoneri a vital win in the first leg of their Coppa Italia outing against Maurizio Sarri's men on Thursday

Franck Kessie has vowed that will fight until the last minute when they visit in Turin for the second leg of their semi-final.

Stefano Pioli's side were held to a 1-1 draw at the San Siro on Wednesday after Ante Rebic's 61st-minute opener was cancelled out by Cristiano Ronaldo's effort from the spot in added time.

Kessie was in action for the duration as Milan settled for a draw with 10 men, following Theo Hernández's sending off.

With the trip to Allianz Arena scheduled for March 4, the Ivorian midfielder promised that Milan will fight for a place in the Coppa Italia final until the end.

"In Turin we will fight until the last minute to reach the final," Kessie wrote on Instagram.

On the table, AC Milan are placed 10th,10 points behind the qualification zone.

They host for their next league match on Monday.