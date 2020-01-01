AC Milan sign Dalot from Manchester United as full-back moves on season-long loan

The 21-year-old leaves after making 35 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils, but without ever nailing down a regular first-team place

have completed the signing of Diogo Dalot on loan from .

The 21-year-old full-back joined the Red Devils from in 2018 in a deal worth £19 million ($24m) but he has been unable to seal a regular place in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team, making 35 appearances and scoring just one goal in all competitions.

Hailed by then-United boss Jose Mourinho as "the best full-back in Europe" in his age group after completing the move to , the Under 21 international struggled to get going at Old Trafford but reiterated his desire to succeed at the club in June.

More teams

He said: "It feels good to start feeling confident again and feeling comfortable with my fitness. I'm going to push hard and make sure that I deserve to play here. That's why I signed to come here. I want to be the best right-back that I can be at Manchester United.

"They [injuries] are experiences that I need to live. It's football and you need to be ready for this kind of challenge. Of course I was young when all this happened but in my mind, I am always trying to be positive and in the future, I'll be strong, physically and mentally.

"I think I have the ability to play at right-back at this club and I need to show that."

Dalot has played just once for United this term, having featured in the 3-0 win against in the on Wednesday.

He travelled to on Saturday to undergo a medical in Milan before putting ink to a temporary deal.

The Rossoneri have had a busy transfer window, with Ante Rebic, Simon Kjaer and Alexis Saelemaekers all joining in permanent deals after spending last season on loan at the side.

Meanwhile, Sandro Tonali and Brahim Diaz joined for the 2020-21 campaign from Brescia and , respectively.

Article continues below

Jens Petter Hauge was bought from Norwegian side Bodo, while 34-year-old goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu and right-back Pierre Kalulu, 20, joined from side .

Milan, who finished sixth in the Italian top flight last season, have won both of the Serie A matches they have played this season and are in action against Spezia on Sunday.

After the international week, Stefano Pioli's team will return to league duty with a derby clash with city rivals on October 17.