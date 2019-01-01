AC Milan sack Giampaolo four months after appointment

The 52-year-old has been revealed on his duties less than two months into the Serie A season, with the Rossoneri sitting in 13th place in the table

have parted ways with head coach Marco Giampaolo just four months after his appointment in the San Siro dugout.

A statement on the club's official website reads: "AC Milan announces that it has relieved Marco Giampaolo of his role as coach of the first team.

"The club intends to thank Marco for the activity carried out so far and wishes him the best professional successes."

Giampaolo took over this summer from Gennaro Gattuso, who departed the club after a season and a half at the helm.

But Giampaolo has lasted significantly less time than his predecessor, seeing his time in Milan end less than two months into the Serie A campaign.

The 52-year-old took his place in the San Siro hot seat after three years in charge of , but was unable to replicate the success he enjoyed at the ​Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

AC Milan currently sit 13th in the table – just three points above the relegation zone – having won three and lost four of their opening seven matches of the league season.

Giampaolo's last game in charge was a 2-1 win over Genoa at the weekend, but that result wasn't enough to save his job.

That win over was preceded by three consecutive defeats, with Milan falling to city rivals before also losing to and .

With the arrival of the international break, Milan will have nearly two weeks to search for a new manager to take over from Giampaolo.

Luciano Spalletti, who left Inter at the end of last season and was replaced by Antonio Conte, has been mentioned as a possible candidate.

Stefano Pioli, who most recently managed at Fiorentina, is also considered a possible successor for Giampaolo, as is former and head coach Rudi Garcia.

AC Milan finished fifth last season, but lost their place in the due to a violation of UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules.

The club return to action after the international break with a home fixture against Lecce on October 20, before travelling to face Roma one week later.