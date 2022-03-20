AC Milan's Maignan responds to racist abuse with image of smoking monkey giving middle finger and 'N.W.A' caption
AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan responded to racist abuse he received after a 1-0 win at Cagliari by posting an image of a smoking monkey giving a middle finger on social media.
Maignan recorded a clean sheet as Milan picked up a vital three points in the Serie A title race at Sardegna Arena on Saturday.
Ismael Bennacer scored the only goal of the game, which was ultimately overshadowed by ugly scenes after the final whistle.
What happened?
Fikayo Tomori appeared to rile up the home crowd as he celebrated the win, spreading his arms in their direction after an emotional embrace with Maignan.
A melee between both sets of players and staff then erupted, with Tomori and Zlatan Ibrahimovic at the centre, and Maignan was also seen cupping his ear in response to the crowd reaction.
What's been said?
Maignan later took to Twitter to post an image of himself with Tomori on the pitch alongside one of a smoking monkey swearing, with the caption "N.W.A" in reference to the popular nineties rap group.
The Frenchman also included black fist and heart emojis in his post, as Milan boss Stefano Pioli confirmed that he was subjected to racists abuse from Cagliari supporters.
“Maignan told me: 'Mister, it's unacceptable to hear those types of insults these days'. It's the first time he's responded like this on the pitch," Pioli told DAZN after the game.
"These things can't happen again. Tomori told me the same things."
Milan have also issued an official club statement, which reads: "This Serie A matchday was dedicated to the stand against racism, but there's still a long road ahead and we must keep on fighting together: #KeepRacismOut"