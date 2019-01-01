AC Milan are 'almost' back

Piatek and Paqueta's addition could finally be taking Milan back to the top..

It's amazing what a successful transfer window can do for a team, as AC Milan found out to full effect against a relegation-threatened Cagliari side at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

It won't be a surprise if the names Krzysztof Piatek and Lucas Paqueta are still ringing in Milan's mythical stadium as fans can't seem to get enough of the duo which contributed to the Rossoneri hammering Cagliari 3-0. Paqueta, in particular, has gone from strength to strength and scored his first goal for the club which he emotionally dedicated to his former club, Flamengo.

Piatek, on the other hand, continues his impressive scoring record as he has scored four goals in his first four games played for AC Milan. However, the main theme here is how both the Brazilian the Pole have seemed to made Milan a much rather fluid and well-oiled machine. In past seasons, games at the San Siro would see Milan struggle to eke out a victory even against the lower sides, but now that doesn't seem to be the case.

In midfield, Paqueta's vision and skills complement the more gritty and much improved Tiemoue Bakayoko and Franck Kessie. Also, the Brazilian is a bundle of creativity and is the spark which Milan has been lacking for a long time. Before Paqueta, the last Brazilian Milan midfielder to score a goal in Serie A was Kakà (March 2014 vs Chievo).

Up front, Piatek has been a revelation, his technique and link-up play has been fantastic while his ability and know-how to score goals reminds fans of a certain Andriy Shevchenko. Against Cagliari, Milan fired 11 shots on target, a record in a single match under Gennaro Gattuso in all competitions. Defensively too the Italian giants were sound as Mateo Musacchio and Alessio Romagnoli marshalled the backline almost perfectly barring a few scares.

It has been aeons since the Rossoneri produced a performance with such conviction and they will most certainly fancy their chances of reaching the promised land; the Champions League. Gattuso has finally gotten his side playing like how he wants them to but will face a stern test in Bergamo against Atalanta next, but should they come out of it with flying colours, it can be finally safe to say that Milan is back.