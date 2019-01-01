Abraham doing what he 'always dreamed' after bagging match-winning Chelsea brace

The Blues striker finally opened his goal account for the club after a long wait during a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Norwich at Carrow Road

Tammy Abraham is doing what he “always dreamed” of after opening his senior goal account for in a 3-2 victory over Norwich.

The 21-year-old has had to show commendable patience in pursuit of a first strike for the Blues, having made his debut back in 2016.

He now has two efforts to his name after bagging a match-winning brace at Carrow Road.

Abraham, who has been forced to work on his game during a number of loan spells away from Stamford Bridge, is delighted to be up and running.

He told BT Sport: “It is something I have always dreamed about doing.

“To score for my childhood club. To get into the first team and to start scoring goals. I am just happy I can help my team.”

Frank Lampard has been prepared to trust Abraham this season after taking the managerial reins at Chelsea.

The Blues legend is putting faith in youth and academy graduates, with international frontman Abraham among those he has inherited.

And the forward said of his boss: "I didn't even know how to celebrate so I just ran over to the management and the staff. It always gives confidence to me and the young boys when the coach believes in you."

A new era in west London has hit some early bumps in the road, but Chelsea have now collected a first win of 2019-20.

Abraham said on helping to secure a much-needed three points: “I wouldn't say it's a relief but we knew we had to win.

“The first two games of the season were tough. We came here knowing we needed the three points.”

He added on the challenge posed by newly-promoted Norwich: “We knew coming here was never going to be easy, it's always tough.

“We started off on the front foot, we knew we had to. We conceded but we came in to dressing room and knew there would be more chances.”

21 - Tammy Abraham (21y 326d) is the third youngest player to score twice in a Premier League game for Chelsea, after Mark Nicholls v Coventry in January 1998 (20y 225d) and Eddie Newton v in December 1992 (20y 358d). Bracing. #NORCHE — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 24, 2019

Abraham broke the deadlock at Carrow Road inside three minutes, but saw Todd Cantwell offer an immediate response.

Article continues below

Mason Mount restored the Blues’ advantage, only to see Teemu Pukki peg Lampard’s side back for a second time.

Abraham’s winner arrived in the 68th minute, with Chelsea holding on from that point to drag themselves off the line and kick-start their campaign.

They will be looking to an exciting frontman to aid their cause with a regular stream of goals, with Abraham having become the third-youngest player to net a Premier League double for the club after Mark Nicholls and Eddie Newton.