Abraham, Adomah complete Aston Villa comeback win over Sheffield Wednesday

The African stars helped the Clarets and Blue stretch their winning run with late goals at the Hillsborough Stadium

Late goals from Tammy Abraham and Albert Adomah gave a 3-1 comeback win over in Saturday's Championship outing.

Dean Smith's side found themselves behind after Gary Hooper broke the deadlock for the hosts in the seventh minute.

John McGinn drew Aston Villa level in the 22nd minute before a spirited second-half display extended their winning streak to six games which boosted their chances of qualifying for playoffs.

Article continues below

Adomah who was introduced for Andre Green in the 71st minute scored his third league goal of the season in the added time before Abraham secured maximum points two minutes later.

The effort made the loanee the second highest goalscorer in the Championship with 23 goals alongside 's Billy Sharp.

Aston Villa moved to fifth in the second division table with 63 points from 40 matches and they visit United for next game on Wednesday.