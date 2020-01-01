Aboud Omar: PAE Ionikos seal signing of Kenya defender from Hungary

The former Tusker and Bandari defender has sealed another transfer switch in Europe this time to Greece

international Aboud Omar has sealed a transfer move to PAE Ionikos.

The Greek club have confirmed the arrival of the left-back from Hungarian side Asociația Club Sportiv Sepsi OSK Sfântu Gheorghe but did not disclose the length of the deal.

“PAE Ionikos is pleased to announce the start of its cooperation with Aboud Omar,” the club confirmed on their official website.

More teams

“This is a very important transfer move for our team and another financial overrun by the Tsirigotis administration, in view of our team's participation in the 2 championship after two consecutive promotions.

“Aboud Omar, started his career in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) with in his homeland, played for and in August 2015 he was transferred to Panayialios where he made very good appearances and a full year in the Football League.

“From there he moved to Slavia Sofia, where he played in the first division of Bulgaria, followed by his transfer to Belgian Circle Brugge and the last stop of his career, before coming to Ionian, was the Romanian Sepsi.”

Speaking after sealing the deal, Aboud Omar said: “I feel very beautiful and I am very happy to wear the Ionian jersey. From the first moment the interest arose, I searched the internet and saw how important Ionikos is with a long history.

“I know the club has a top organization and an administration that works hard to bring Ionikos to its natural position. My communication with the people of the club was excellent and I am happy to be here.

“May all that is happening worldwide with the coronavirus pandemic end soon and may we have the world by our side in the games, which is a great force for Ionikos. For my part, I am ready to work hard and help my team achieve its goals.”

Article continues below

Ionikos is a Greek professional club based in Nikaia, Athens, Greece, currently competing in the Football League, the third tier of the Greek football league system.

From 1989 to 2007 Ionikos spent 16 out of 18 seasons in the Super League. During that span Ionikos finished as high as 5th-place in the league (on two occasions), was a finalist in the Greek Cup, and participated in the UEFA Cup.

The club's colours are blue and white and they play home matches at Neapolis Public Stadium, located in Nikaia, a suburb of Piraeus. The stadium was completed in 1965 and had its latest redevelopment in 2000.