Abdul Rahman Baba: La Liga debut ends in draw against Athletic Bilbao

The 25-year old made his bow in Spain, but it was only good enough for a stalemate

Abdul Rahman Baba made his first appearance for Mallorca in Friday night’s 0-0 draw with Athletic Bilbao at the Estadio de Son Moix.

The Ghanaian left-back joined Los Bermellones on loan from until the end of the 2019-20 season, just before the summer transfer window shut on September 2.

He was, however, unable to inspire his side to victory in this clash, playing for the entire 90 minutes and received a yellow card in the 65th minute.

Both sides had the chance to score from the penalty spot late on, however, Abdon missed for the home side in the 82nd minute, before veteran striker Aritz Aduriz did likewise for the Basque visitors in the 90th minute.

Both teams miss late penalties in an entertaining draw at Son Moix. 📛#RCDMallorcaAthletic 0-0 pic.twitter.com/hMHvj1wqVE — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) September 13, 2019

Baba will be hoping to have a new lease on life in the Balearic Islands, having failed to establish himself as a regular at Chelsea, since arriving from German club , in 2016.

His time at Stamford Bridge has been blighted by consistent injuries, making just 23 appearances, and sent on loan, twice at 04 and French outfit , racking up two goals and three assists in 37 combined outings in those two clubs.

Newly-promoted Mallorca now have four points from their opening three games and will next tackle at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.