Abdul Mumin: Vitoria Guimaraes secure Ghanaian defender on a free

The 22-year-old has found a new club after parting company with Nordsjaelland at the end of last season

Ghanaian centre-back Abdul Mumin has joined Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes, the club has announced.

The 22-year-old has moved to Os Vimaranenses on a four-year deal.

His services have been secured on a free transfer, having left Danish outfit Nordsjaelland at the end of last season.

"Vitoria Sport Clube, Futebol SAD announces that it has signed the player Abdul Mumin a contract valid for the next four sports seasons, also ensuring 100% of the economic rights of the Ghanaian central defender," the Portuguese club announced on their official website on Saturday.

"The experience accumulated in the Danish championship has made him a well-known player in the news market, with Vitoria SC having secured his contract until 2024."

Mumin, 22, graduated from the Right to Dream academy, but in 2016 headed to to represent FC Nordsjaelland.

"Despite having the under-19s as destination, he made his debut for the main team a few days after the arrival, skipping stages in his affirmation process.

"In 2018 he represented HB Koge on loan, before returning to his home club and becoming one of the most used elements over the past two seasons.

"Mumin will present his work on Monday, joining the group that will be available to the trainer Tiago Mendes."

Last season, Mumin made 26 appearances for Nordsjaelland in the Danish Super Liga. He started 19 of the games and found the back of the net once.

The season prior, he made 14 league outings, starting 13 of the matches before heading for HB Koge for the remainder of the campaign.

In his first term, however, he featured just three times in the Super Liga.

"Goodbye Mumin. Thank you for your effort! And thanks for everything. It has been a pleasure. Good luck with your next event. We will follow your journey and cheer for you. You are always welcome here,” Nordsjaelland posted on Twitter in bidding their former defender farewell after a four-year stint last month.

𝐅𝐀𝐑𝐕𝐄𝐋 𝐌𝐔𝐌𝐈𝐍 🇬🇭✊🏿

Tak for din indsats! Og tak for alting. Det har været en fornøjelse ❤️ Held og lykke med dit næste eventyr. Vi kommer til at følge med i din rejse og heppe på dig ⭐️👀 Du er altid velkommen her 🏟 pic.twitter.com/urWkxk5wmr — FC Nordsjælland 🐯 (@FCNordsjaelland) July 27, 2020

At Guimaraes, he will hope to convince Ghana coach CK for his first international call-up.