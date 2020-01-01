Abdoulaye Bamba: Angers extend Ivorian's contract

The Ivory Coast international will continue his stay at Stade Raymond Kopa after reaching a new deal with the side

Abdoulaye Bamba has signed a new two-year contract extension with side which will see him remain with the club until 2023.

The 30-year-old right-back joined the Black and Whites in January 2017 from French rivals and quickly established himself in Stephane Moulin’s team.

The international has played 52 league games since he teamed up with the Stade Raymond Kopa outfit but only featured eight times in the recently-concluded 2019-20 season, due to injury problems.

His qualities have, however, not been in doubt and have been appreciated after he was handed a new deal on Friday.

“Angers SCO is pleased to announce a new extension [after] defender Abdoulaye Bamba renewed his contract with the Angevin club until 2023,” read a statement on the club website.

“He joined Angers in January 2017 when the club was 17th in Ligue 1 and at the end of the second part of the season, he had been perfectly integrated into the group.

“But it was truly during the 2018-2019 fiscal year that he demonstrated all of his qualities in the jersey. His adventure with Angers is not over, because Abdoulaye has decided to extend his stay until 2023.”

✍️ Abdoulaye Bamba prolonge !



Angers SCO est heureux d’annoncer une nouvelle prolongation. Son défenseur @A_Bamba25 a renouvelé son contrat avec le club angevin jusqu’en 2023 !



📄➡️ https://t.co/pA9U3IK26Y pic.twitter.com/gNmovLekYa — Angers SCO (@AngersSCO) May 29, 2020

Bamba started his career in when he joined the Legnago Salus academy at the age of ten in 2000, but left the side after one season.

The Ivorian then teamed up with in 2001, where he was groomed on the art of defending, spending nine years in the youth academy.

The defender, in search of first-team action, left for Dijon and signed his first professional contract of two years with the Stade Gaston Gerard outfit.

He made his debut in September 2010 against Evian and featured for the duration of the game as the Owls clinched a 5-1 victory.

Bamba went on to make 150 appearances during his 16-year-stay before he left the side to join Angers in 2017.

On the international scene, he has featured four times for Ivory Coast and will be expected to play a part during their 2021 qualifiers.