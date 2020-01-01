'A true inspiration' - Football stars pay tribute to Kobe Bryant after basketball hero dies in helicopter crash
The world has been shaken by the news that basketball legend Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash at the age of 41.
The former LA Lakers star was flying over California when, according to TMZ, a fire started and caused the helicopter to spiral and crash.
Reports say nobody on board the helicopter survived the crash with all five passengers dying in the tragic accident, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.
Bryant, who has long been regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, won five NBA Championships in his illustrious 20-year long career with the Lakers.
He was also an NBA All-Star 18 times and was crowned the league's Most Valuable Player among many other accolades.
In addition to his basketball achievements, Bryant was a massive football fan. The former Laker famously supported AC Milan while also participating in commercials alongside the likes of Ronaldinho and Lionel Messi.
The passing of the icon has left the sporting world in mourning, with many footballers and clubs expressing their grief.
The likes of Barcelona star Lionel Messi, Juventus attacker Cristiano Ronaldo, Argentina icon Diego Maradona and Manchester City attacker Sergio Aguero were among those who took to social media to pay tribute to the world-famous athlete.
So sad to hear the heartbreaking news of the deaths of Kobe and his daughter Gianna. Kobe was a true legend and inspiration to so many. Sending my condolences to his family and friends and the families of all who lost their lives in the crash. RIP Legend💔 pic.twitter.com/qKb3oiDHxH— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) January 26, 2020
January 26, 2020
Neymar's tribute to Kobe Bryant is beautiful 😢 pic.twitter.com/fXP1Q9noS0— Goal (@goal) January 26, 2020
A legend in one sport who loved, and was loved in, ours.#RIPKobe pic.twitter.com/DwzJ2kox4C— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) January 26, 2020
Descanse em paz, meu amigo 🙏🏿 😭 pic.twitter.com/vRqNRyoIhp— Ronaldinho Gaúcho (@10Ronaldinho) January 26, 2020
Everyone at Manchester City is shocked and saddened to hear of the death of Kobe Bryant.— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 26, 2020
He was a true sporting icon and transcended the sport of basketball.
Our thoughts are with Kobe Bryant's friends, family and the entire Lakers organisation during this tragic time 💙 pic.twitter.com/Bg9cQN83ZG
Rest in peace KOBE BRYANT and all the victims who have passed away in that tragic accident and give all my condolences to family and friends😌🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/5wecXPdmaS— Luis Suarez (@LuisSuarez9) January 26, 2020
Legend. #RIPKobe 🙏— Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) January 26, 2020
I still can’t believe the news. I’m very sorry about what happened. My condolences and best wishes to Kobe’s whole family. #RIPMAMBA 💔😔— Chicharito Hernandez (@CH14_) January 26, 2020
Profundamente conmovido//Deeply saddened by the loss of #KobeBryant 💔 #RIP 🙏🏽 #Legend pic.twitter.com/qo6e1mtTcp— Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) January 26, 2020
Rest in Peace, Mamba. pic.twitter.com/BgcDnXLCyZ— Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) January 26, 2020
A true sporting icon.— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 26, 2020
Rest in peace, Kobe. pic.twitter.com/4BuwDWtJ94
We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Kobe Bryant. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all his family and friends.— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) January 26, 2020
Forever a legend. pic.twitter.com/2lm4GFyJEB
THE GREATEST 💯 REST IN PEACE @kobebryant #LEGEND pic.twitter.com/O0qx9lqMxG— TIM CAHILL (@Tim_Cahill) January 26, 2020
Noooooooooooooooooooooooooooo— Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) January 26, 2020
I just can’t believe it
You’ve been an example for our generation R.I.P. Legend pic.twitter.com/m8Keded2Zs— Andrea Pirlo (@Pirlo_official) January 26, 2020
RIP Kobe. A true icon and legend of sport. pic.twitter.com/dyjk3EYeqE— Theo Walcott (@theowalcott) January 26, 2020
😥 RIP🙏🏿 The Black Mamba! Absolute Legend! Definition of the word Champion 🤘🏿 #RIP #BlackMamba #LA #Legend pic.twitter.com/ptOhGhqWsg— Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) January 26, 2020
My biggest sports idol is this man right here. Your work ethic and mentality inspired me so much from as soon i understood what it took to become a pro. You were enjoying your new chapter in your life and to leave us just like that is devastating.. i love you so much! You the goat 😢
We have no words to express how shocked we are to hear of the tragic passing of one of the greatest sportsmen of all time and Rossonero fan, Kobe Bryant. All our thoughts are with the families of those affected by this tragic accident. You will forever be missed, Kobe pic.twitter.com/FOd365chEL— AC Milan (@acmilan) January 26, 2020
Speechless. Our most sincere condolences to the family and friends of basketball legend Kobe Bryant and all the victims. #RIPKobeBryant— Valencia CF English 🦇💯 (@valenciacf_en) January 26, 2020
Kobe Bryant visited PSG in 2017 and had a kickabout with Mbappe - he definitely had the skills pic.twitter.com/Ki5FTC68Md— Goal (@goal) January 26, 2020
A true inspiration on and off the court. Gone way too soon. #KobeBryant— Carli Lloyd (@CarliLloyd) January 26, 2020
R.I.P. LEGEND 🖤 pic.twitter.com/nF0u8QRT2h— Arthur Melo (@arthurhromelo) January 26, 2020
Such tragic news. RIP Kobe Bryant 🙏💐— French Team ⭐⭐ (@FrenchTeam) January 26, 2020
Rest in Peace, Kobe Bryant.— ACF Fiorentina English 🧢 (@ACFFiorentinaEN) January 26, 2020
Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time. #KB24
It’s a sad day. RIP to the legend KOBE BRYANT! Prayers for his loved ones!— Freddy Adu (@FreddyAdu) January 26, 2020
We are so sorry to hear about your big loss @lakers . You will forever be missed. Rest in peace #KobeBryant pic.twitter.com/YWbQA7EZCQ— Fenerbahçe English (@Fenerbahce_EN) January 26, 2020
“On behalf of myself, the players and staff at AS Roma, we join the rest of the sporting world in mourning the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant. Kobe was a true icon and our thoughts are now with his family and the families of all of the victims aboard that flight.”— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) January 26, 2020
Jim Pallotta pic.twitter.com/bsmBumeLpg
So so sad. RIP 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Q7rRnp5FwY— Christian Fuchs (@FuchsOfficial) January 26, 2020
Not Kobe man. 💔💔💔 This one hurts real bad man— Maurice Edu (@MauriceEdu) January 26, 2020
What dreadful, dreadful news about Kobe Bryant. An all time sporting legend, taken in the prime of life. A gut wrenching loss for his friends, family and fans everywhere.— Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) January 26, 2020
Rest in peace, legend. pic.twitter.com/5OAfOT1LB2
I’m sick to my stomach! This can’t be true 😢— Miguel Ibarra (@Migue10Ibarra) January 26, 2020
The club would like to express its deepest condolences to his family and friends, to the @Lakers and the @NBA family after the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant. RIP, legend. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/vKMHmzvK5Z— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) January 26, 2020
No me jodas!! Me he quedado pálido!! Mi pésame a su familia, amigos, al mundo del baloncesto y deporte en general! D.E.P Kobe 😥 pic.twitter.com/rhp3U2c9f5— Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) January 26, 2020
It is with great sadness that we learn of the tragic passing of @kobebryant . Our thoughts are with his family, friends, the @Lakers and @NBA family. pic.twitter.com/vqnDcWScNZ— Olympique Marseille (@OM_English) January 26, 2020
Please NO! #KobeBryant— Nick Rimando (@NickRimando) January 26, 2020
Definitely one of my childhood idols growing up. Everyone wanted to be Kobe at one point in their life. RIP to a legend. 💔 🙏🏻— Gregory Garza (@gmgarza4) January 26, 2020
Devastated.— Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) January 26, 2020
Consternats per la mort de @KobeBryant , un esportista exemplar. La seva figura va transcendir les pistes de bàsquet. Una abraçada a la seva familia i èssers estimats. Descansi en pau. pic.twitter.com/keL0BNqICc— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_cat) January 26, 2020
Another sad and irreparable loss in the world of sport. Another unprecedented tragedy. At Chapecoense, we deeply regret the death of @NBA legend and @Lakers star Kobe Bryant. We sympathize with family, friends and fans and wish them much strength. Our prayers are with you. #kobe— Chapecoense (@ChapecoenseReal) January 26, 2020
KOBE BRYANT 😢🏀🙏🏽 D.E.P. pic.twitter.com/swFhM2o1YZ— Daniel Ceballos (@DaniCeballos46) January 26, 2020
No me lo puedo creer...😭 Descansa en paz leyenda.🙏 DEP #restinpeace #kobebryant #legend #blackmamba pic.twitter.com/TQZFCLYaT8— Ivan Rakitic (@ivanrakitic) January 26, 2020