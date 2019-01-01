'A total sh*tshow circus!' - Rapinoe hoping for huge spectacle in highly anticipated France showdown

The winger could hardly contain her excitement for the World Cup quarterfinal in Paris on Friday and hopes the media hype goes into overdrive

The U.S. women’s national team World Cup quarterfinal against has been anticipated since before the tournament even started. Now that it’s here, Megan Rapinoe is hoping it will be a massive spectacle.

Or, actually, in her words, “a total sh*tshow circus.”

The USWNT defeated 2-1 in on Monday night, setting up the highly anticipated showdown against France in Paris on Friday.

It wasn’t easy by any stretch against a motivated and physical Spain side, who gave the U.S. all it could handle in the European nation's first ever World Cup knockout game.

But Rapinoe managed to grab two goals from the penalty spot, with her second in the 75th minute serving as the game winner.

Now the team’s focus can turn toward France, which defeated 2-1 in extra time on Sunday night to reach the quarterfinal.

It will be the most high-profile game the World Cup has seen thus far, with the teams considered by many to be the two favorites to win the tournament.

But, in front of a sell-out crowd at Parc des Princes, one will be eliminated on Friday. Rapinoe is hoping that the interest and media coverage ramp into overdrive as the match approaches.

“Hopefully [it’s] a complete spectacle, just an absolute media circus,” Rapinoe said. “I hope it’s huge and crazy, that’s what it should be."

“I hope it’s just a total sh*tshow circus,” she continued. “It’s going to be totally awesome.

“I think this is what everybody wants, these are the biggest games that you dream about as a kid.”

U.S. manager Jill Ellis said she's also looking forward to the game, though she admitted she couldn't paint a picture of the match quite as descriptively as her star winger.

“My reaction isn't quite as colorful as that,” Ellis said with a laugh.

"When you play in big games it’s actually when I get more excited. It means more, it matters more, there’s more at stake and that’s why you do this.”

Ellis said that there may be some disappointment from fans hoping to see the teams meet in a semifinal or final, but is taking the draw in stride.

“I’m sure a lot of people would want it later in the tournament but it is what it is,” Ellis said.

“I think probably myself and [France manager] Corinne [Diacre] are like, ‘You know what, we’ve got good players, we’ve got good teams, good setups and let’s go for it.’”