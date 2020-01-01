A look at the Barclays FA Women’s Super League title race

As the weekend nears so does the next set of WSL fixtures. Last weekend saw 19 goals scored including some goal of the season contenders.

lead the teams with 33 points and their Dutch striker Vivianne Miedema is top goal scorer in the league with 14 goals despite not scoring a goal yet in 2020. Against it was her teammates Danielle Van De Donk, Jill Roord, Jordan Nobbs and club favourite Beth Mead all contributing to the goals which highlights how much of a threat this Arsenal side is. Sunday will see the league leaders face .

are hot on the heels of Arsenal as they beat 3-1 last weekend. Pauline Bremer scored two of them to add to her goal tally. The German has now scored 9 goals in the WSL which is joint 2nd with Chelsea’s Beth .

Chelsea looked dangerous as they put 6 past . New signing Sam Kerr came off the bench to join Beth England up-front which saw their formation adapt to an effective 4-4-2. It was Emma Hayes 200th game in charge and what a way to mark it. Staying with Chelsea, Fran Kirby is still suffering from an illness while former Chelsea and England forward Eniola Aluko announced her retirement from football.

Elsewhere Fara Williams signed a new contract keeping her at Reading until 2021. They will travel to looking for their 6th win of the season.

Spurs who were only promoted last season are up to 5th in the league. They will play a crunch match against on Sunday. remain bottom of the league still looking for that first win of the season. Their match against Manchester United was called off due to a waterlogged pitch. They have a massive game against Bristol City on Sunday and badly need a win.