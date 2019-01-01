Brisbane Roar 1 Western Sydney Wanderers 4: Riera inspires emphatic win

Western Sydney Wanderers dispatched Brisbane Roar in style, with Oriol Riera scoring twice.

Two goals from Oriol Riera helped Western Sydney Wanderers to a 4-1 victory over Brisbane Roar in Friday's A-League clash at Suncorp Stadium.

The visitors responded to an early goal from Dylan Wenzel-Halls to ease to a win that extends their unbeaten run to four games and moves them to within eight points of the top six.

Wenzel-Halls broke the deadlock with a good run and fine strike from the edge of the area, but Mitchell Duke drilled home eight minutes later to make it 1-1.

A stunning volley from Riera put Wanderers ahead, the striker meeting Roly Bonevacia's cross from the right with a superb effort that goalkeeper Jamie Young could not keep out.

Article continues below

It was 3-1 before the break, Riera's close-range finish allowed to stand after a VAR review showed Duke did not touch Bonevacia's cross into his path, meaning the striker could not be penalised for offside.

Bonevacia capped a fine individual display with his side's fourth goal in second-half injury time, prodding past the helpless Young.