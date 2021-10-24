'A devastating Rock Bottom!' - The Rock chimes in after takedown in MLS match

Hollywood superstar Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson offered his thoughts on a "devastating Rock Bottom" in Sporting KC's clash with the Seattle Sounders.

Sporting KC goalkeeper Tim Melia took Seattle Sounders star Cristian Roldan to the ground in his side's 2-1 win, with the move looking wildly similar to the former wrestler's finishing move.

And The Rock himself reacted to a clip of the takedown, saying that he thought Melia had good form despite it being a clear red card offense.

What happened?

This was a yellow card. pic.twitter.com/XzhBk2pGor — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) October 23, 2021

In the 54th minute, Melia and Roldan collided as the two battled for a ball headed into the air.

After jumping into one another, the two continued to battle for position, with Melia putting his arm around Roldan and slamming him into the ground.

Melia was given a yellow card for the foul, with the Professional Referee Organization, which oversees MLS officiating, saying that the incident "did not rise to violent conduct due to the lack of brutality".

What did The Rock say?

"This is called delivering a devastating, “Rock Bottom”," he tweeted. "I assume player in green got up and fought his ass off, unless he got his bell rung. I also assume there was a card delivered in the red color palette."

💯 this is called delivering a devastating, “Rock Bottom” 👏🏾👏🏾

+ I assume player in green got up and fought his ass off, unless he got his bell rung.

+ I also assume there was a card delivered in the red color palette 🤣 https://t.co/anvlN9Sx5T — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 23, 2021

