700 goals just a number for Ronaldo as he sets sights on more silverware with Juventus

The Portuguese superstar has reached another notable landmark in his remarkable career, but he prefers to focus on the future rather than the past

Cristiano Ronaldo will be wasting little time reflecting on the achievement of reaching 700 career goals, with the superstar focused only on the future and further trophy challenges.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has reached another notable milestone in his remarkable career when he recorded a 700th strike for club and country during an outing for Portugal against Ukraine in qualification.

Another effort was added to his tally when he returned to domestic action over the weekend in Juve’s 2-1 win over .

A special shirt recognising his exploits was awarded to Ronaldo before that contest, but the 34-year-old claims to have already moved on.

He told reporters ahead of a clash with on Tuesday: “I am not thinking about the 700 goals, it is past. I want to help the team and that is more important.

“I want to be on the pitch and help the team win trophies. I am, of course, proud to score 700 goals but the priority is to win with Juve. The individual records will come in a natural way.

“Football every year is a challenge, not just for me but for Juve. Of course, we want to win , the Champions League and .

“I think Juventus should think big, they are a big club and we need to think in a big way. We want to win the league and Champions League.”

The Bianconeri are back at the top of the Serie A standings, as they chase down a ninth successive crown, and lead the way in their Champions League group.

Ronaldo is pleased with the progress being made by Maurizio Sarri’s side and says he has adapted quickly to the demands of a new boss in Turin.

“I think the team is much better and we are more confident,” Ronaldo added.

“We play, in my opinion, a different type of football, in attack with more possession. My role is similar, maybe a bit freer in the way I feel comfortable and the way I feel good.

“Step by step we should be Juventus. We have a different coach, a new system, new players and I think we have changed for the better. We are happy.

“I like the way Sarri wants the team to play. I think the team is more confident, we create more chances and you can see that by the way we move the ball.

“I am happy. We play more forward and with more confidence.”

Ronaldo is considered to be untouchable at Juventus, but there are others eyeing up his spot and he is aware that standards need to be maintained by those in the starting XI and on the fringes of the fold.

He said: “Age is just a number; I can show that through my performances.

“Both Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain are great players as are [Juan] Cuadrado and Federico Bernardeschi and they can all make the difference.”