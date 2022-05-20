2023 AFC Asian Cup qualification Third Round: Schedule, results, tables, and runner-up rankings

The third round of the AFC Asian Cup qualification will take place from June 8 to 14 in six centralised venues. A total of 24 teams will participate in this round to battle it out for the 11 slots available in the 2023 Asian Cup.

The teams have been equally divided into six groups and they will play single round-robin matches. The group winners and the five best runners-up across all groups will qualify for the main event.

Group A is made up of Jordan, Kuwait, Indonesia and Nepal. Meanwhile, all matches in Group B will be hosted by Mongolia. The hosts will be joined by Philippines, Palestine and Yemen.

Three south Asian teams in Thailand, Maldives, and Sri Lanka are joined by Uzbekistan in Group C. Whereas, India have been placed in Group D along with Afghanistan, Cambodia, and Hong Kong.

Malaysia will be hosting the Group E matches. They will play against Bahrain, Turkmenistan, and Bangladesh. While Singapore, who are in Group F, will travel to Kyrgyzstan along wth Myanmar and Tajikistan.

Let us take a look at the six groups and their respective fixtures.

Group A Table

Rank Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Jordan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Kuwait (H) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Indonesia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Nepal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group A Fixtures and Results

Date Fixture June 8 Kuwait vs Indonesia June 8 Jordan vs Nepal June 11 Indonesia vs Jordan June 11 Nepal vs Kuwait June 14 Indonesia vs Nepal June 14 Jordan vs Kuwait

Group B Table

Rank Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Philippines 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Palestine 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Yemen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Mongolia (H) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group B Fixtures and Results

Date Fixture June 8 Philippines vs Yemen June 8 Palestine vs Mongolia June 11 Yemen vs Palestine June 11 Mongolia vs Philippines June 14 Yemen vs Mongolia June 14 Palestine vs Philippines

Group C Table

Rank Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Uzbekistan (H) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Thailand 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Maldives 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group C Fixtures and Results

Date Fixture June 8 Thailand vs Maldives June 8 Uzbekistan vs Sri Lanka June 11 Maldives vs Uzbekistan June 11 Sri Lanka vs Thailand June 14 Maldives vs Sri Lanka June 14 Uzbekistan vs Thailand

Group D Table

Rank Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 India (H) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Hong Kong 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Afghanistan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Cambodia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group D Fixtures and Results

Date Fixture June 8 Hong Kong vs Afghanistan June 8 India vs Cambodia June 11 Afghanistan vs India June 11 Cambodia vs Hong Kong June 14 Afghanistan vs Cambodia June 14 India vs Hong Kong

Group E Table



Rank Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Bahrain 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Turkmenistan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Malaysia (H) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Bangladesh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group E Fixtures and Results

Date Fixture June 8 Turkmenistan vs Malaysia June 8 Bahrain vs Bangladesh June 11 Malaysia vs Bahrain June 11 Bangladesh vs Turkmenistan June 14 Malaysia vs Bangladesh June 14 Bahrain vs Turkmenistan

Group F Table



Rank Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Kyrgyzstan (H) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Tajikistan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Myanmar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Singapore 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group F Fixtures and Results

Date Fixture June 8 Tajikistan vs Myanmar June 8 Kyrgyzstan vs Singapore June 11 Myanmar vs Kyrgyzstan June 11 Singapore vs Tajikistan June 14 Myanmar vs Singapore June 14 Kyrgyzstan vs Tajikistan

Ranking of runner-up teams