2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Qatar names a strong squad to face India and Oman
Qatar national team coach Felix Sanchez Bas has announced their 27-man squad for their remaining 2022 World Cup qualifiers against India and Oman.
All eleven players who had started against India in the first phase encounter which had ended in a goalless draw in Doha have been included in the 27-man team.
Star players Almoez Ali and Hassan Al Haydos will be the players to watch out for in the Qatari side.
24-year-old forward Akram Afif, who had missed out on the game against India in Doha due to an injury has been named in the squad by coach Felix Sanchez. Afif had a record10 assists to his name in the Asian Cup 2019.
Squad
Saad Al Sheeb, Meshal Barsham, Mahmoud Abunada, Salah Zakaria, Pedro, Abdulkarim Hassan, Tareq Salman, Ahmed Suhail, Musaab Kheder, Basam Al Rawi, Homam Ahmed, Salem Al Hajri, Boualem Khoukhi, Mohamed Waad, Assim Madebo, Karim Boudlaf, Ismael Mohamed, Abdullah Al Ahrak, Abdulaziz Hatim, Khaled Muneer, Hassan Al Haydos, Youssef Abdurisag, Sultan Al Break, Mohamed Muntari, Ahmed Alaaeidin, Akram Afif, Almoez Ali.
Qatar's journey so far in the Qualifiers
Qatar started their journey with a thumping 6-0 win over Afghanistan followed by a goalless draw against India at their home. Incidentally, the draw against India was the only match they have dropped point so far in the qualifiers. With 16 points from six matches, they currently sit at top of the group.
Qatar's starting XI against India on September 10, 2019
Saad Al Sheeb, Tarek Salman, Pedro Miguel, Boualem Khoukhi, Abdelkarim Hassan, Youssef Abduisag, Bassam Hisham, Assim Madibo, Abdulaziz Hatem, Hassan Al Haydos, Almoez Ali.