2022 World Cup Qualifier: Kenya will be surprise package in Qatar – Aboud Omar

The Greek-based left-back remains confident that the Harambee Stars have what it takes to go all the way and qualify for football's global showpiece

Harambee Stars defender Aboud Omar has warned those tagging Kenya as underdogs to watch the space as they will surprise many by reaching the 2022 Fifa World Cup finals in Qatar.

The 29-year-old left-back, who currently turns out for Greek Super League Two club Athlitiki Enosi Larissa, is among the players who have been recalled to the squad by new coach Engin Firat after being overlooked for some time ahead of the matches against Mali.

Kenya will face Les Aigles in the first meeting on Thursday at Adrar Stadium in Morocco before they meet again three days later at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi.

Omar, who has played for several clubs in Europe including Belgian giants Cercle Brugge, is confident Kenya have what it takes to qualify for the World Cup and warned they will be the surprise package this time around.

'Kenya have everything to reach Qatar'

“It feels good [to return and play for the national team], so it is something very important especially if you are playing a lot, so I am happy, the feeling is good, and I am humbled to be back in the national team,” Omar told Goal after reporting to camp in Morocco.

“In football, anything can happen [on Kenya game against Mali], so we are here to get a win, we know they have a good squad, we have a good squad too, and anything can happen.

“So I strongly believe the Kenya national team have everything to qualify for Qatar just like any other team and that is why we are here to play against Mali.

“We are number two in the group so far and we are aiming to be number one, so the two games [against Mali] will determine our progress and I think Kenya will surprise many people.

“We have been tagged as underdogs for a very long time, but we have been in the Africa Cup of Nations finals before and now we are going for the World Cup, we will be the surprise package.”

'We have a strong team, we have quality'

Another player who is making a return to the team is Spain-based midfielder Ismael Gonzalez, who told Goal Kenya have the power to beat Mali away and home.

Article continues below

“It is always good to be back in the national team, it is a big honour for every player, I am happy, very happy,” Gonzalez, who turns out for Segunda Division Group five side Real Murcia, told Goal.

"Mali have a good team just like us, but it is another match that we will play and see what happens, what I know is that we have a strong team, we have quality, we have power so why not beat them?"

Kenya, who started their campaign with a 0-0 draw against Uganda and then a 1-1 draw against Rwanda, are second in Group E with two points while Mali are top on four points.