2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar: Football fans to have the choice of staying in cruise liners!

Football lovers travelling to Qatar to watch the World Cup will have the option of staying in cruise liners...

2022 World Cup hosts has once again gone to great lengths with their preparations to accommodate travelling supporters for the grand event.

The Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) has put pen to paper on a deal with MSC Cruises to charter two cruise liners to accommodate fans during the World Cup.

Berthed at the Doha Port, the cruise liners will have a combined capacity of 4,000 cabins and will act as floating hotels during the month-long tournament that starts on November 21, 2022.

With just three years to go for the World Cup, 's Minister of Transport and Communications, H.E. Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti, said, "The Ministry of Transport and Communications has completed the development of Doha Port to accommodate multiple large passenger ships and enable the port's capacity to receive the largest cruise ships in the world, serving fans and visitors who come to Qatar during the FIFA World Cup."

H.E. Hassan Al Thawadi, Secretary-General of the SC, said: "We are pleased to collaborate with MSC Cruises to deliver this unique accommodation option for fans in 2022. We are sure fans from all over the world will be excited at the prospect of staying onboard a cruise ship, with a fabulous view of West Bay, and fast access to all the stadiums and fan zones."

The State of Qatar will charter MSC Cruises' MSC Europa and MSC Poesia, with the former scheduled for delivery in 2022. Currently, under the construction, MSC Europa uses Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) as fuel, keeping air emissions to a minimum.

Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman of MSC Cruises, said: "We are delighted that Qatar has selected our ships to ensure that tourists who visit the country during the upcoming FIFA World Cup have high-end accommodation and services available to further enrich their experience. The tournament is one of the world's most popular events and this will be another opportunity for holidaymakers from across the globe converging on Doha to experience our ships and enjoy the unique international experience that only MSC Cruises can offer."