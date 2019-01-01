2019 MLS season preview: Interviews, analysis, projected lineups and more
The 2019 MLS season has arrived.
With the introduction of expansion side FC Cincinnati, MLS finds itself up to 24 teams entering its 24th season of existence. There is no shortage of storylines beyond Cincy, who will be hoping to be in the Atlanta United or Los Angeles FC expansion mold as opposed to the Minnesota United and Orlando City efforts of recent years.
Of course, Atlanta United enters looking to repeat as champion while playing for a new manager, with a new star to go along with MVP Josef Martinez in attack.
Though Atlanta tied Toronto FC's short-lived MLS record of 69 regular season points in 2018, it was the New York Red Bulls who made history, eclipsing that mark with 71 points, only to fall to the Five Stripes in the Eastern Conference final.
Those two teams begin the season at the top of Goal 's preseason power rankings , but will they stay there? Our editors and writers made their best picks on how everything would play out, from award winners to who will hoist the MLS Cup in December.
Unlike last season, every team in MLS plays on the league's opening weekend, and Goal has you covered for each one. We've put together a detailed analysis of every team entering the new season, including a look back at their 2018 campaigns, recaps of key offseason losses and additions, our projected lineups, and more. We've also spoken to coaches and players across the league for a series of features to provide perspective on the personalities and storylines expected to loom large this season.
We've also compiled run-downs of the big-name newcomers to watch , some familiar faces in new places as well as a handy guide to the top 50 players in the league.
Without further ado, we invite you to prepare for the 2019 MLS season with Goal.
