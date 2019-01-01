2019 Intercontinental Cup: Syria, North Korea and Tajikistan confirmed as India's opponents

The 2019 Intercontinental Cup is set to be held in the month of July this year...

will lock horns with Syria, North Korea and Tajikistan in the four-nation 2019 Intercontinental Cup to be held later this year in July.

Three of the teams – , North Korea and Syria – had earlier participated in the 2019 AFC (Asian Football Confederation) held in the at the start of the year where they all crashed out at the group-stage.

The 2019 Intercontinental Cup will get underway on July 7 with the tournament drawing to a close on July 18.

СБОРНАЯ ТАДЖИКИСТАНА НА ТУРНИРЕ «INTERСONTINENTAL CUP 2019» СЫГРАЕТ С СИРИЕЙ, КНДР И ИНДИЕЙ

Определились соперники национальной сборной Таджикистана на международном турнире « сontinental Cup 2019», который пройдет с 7 по 18 июля в Индии.https://t.co/ytdcNm8YhF pic.twitter.com/GGE60g8ezT — Tajikistan Football (@fft_official) May 13, 2019

India are the defending champions of the Intercontinental Cup following their victory over in the final of the 2018 edition held in Mumbai.

The 2019 Intercontinental Cup could be the first major assignment for India’s incoming new coach Igor Stimac. The former manager had last week been recommended as India’s next coach by the AIFF (All India Football Federation) technical committee after beating off competition from Albert Roca, Hakan Ericson and Lee Ming-sung.

India, meanwhile, have not played any competitive football ever since their agonising 1-0 loss to Bahrain in the AFC Asian Cup which signalled the end of their campaign. It was the last tournament overseen by English coach Stephen Constantine who resigned from his position following the team’s group-stage exit.