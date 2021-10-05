2011-2021: How many times have India scored three or more goals in an international match?

The last time the Blue Tigers scored more than three goals was in the Asian Cup 2019 against Thailand...

India were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by a 10-man Bangladesh side in their SAFF Championship 2021 opener on October 4 at the National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives.

The Blue Tigers skipper Sunil Chhetri scored his 76th international goal to hand his team a crucial lead in the first half but the Bangla Tigers came back into the game and scored a late equaliser to seal a crucial point for themselves.

This was the 18th match in which India played under Croatian coach Igor Stimac out of which they have won three, drew eight and lost seven matches. The matches which India have won since Stimac took charge of the team were against Thailand, Bangladesh and Nepal.

In the last three matches which India won under Stimac's tutelage were all closely fought games. India defeated Thailand 1-0 in the 2019 King's Cup, 2-0 Bangladesh in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers and 2-1 Nepal in an international friendly.

The last time, India scored three or more goals in a match was back in January 2019 when India thrashed Thailand 4-1 in their 2019 Asian Cup group stage tie. In the last 11 years, India have netted three or more goals on 19 occasions in international matches.

In terms of results, India scored three or more goals in six international matches in 2011 the most in a year in the last 11 years. Their biggest win in an international match was against Laos in 2018 World Cup qualifiers which India had won 6-1.

How many times India have scored three or more goals in a match in the last 11 years?