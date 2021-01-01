'100 goals isn't bad for a negative team!' - Mourinho delighted with Tottenham centurions after Crystal Palace win

The Portuguese manager couldn't resist a dig at his critics following his team's impressive home victory over the Eagles

Jose Mourinho expressed his delight with his Tottenham centurions after their win against Crystal Palace, saying that reaching the 100-goal mark "is not bad" for a "very negative team".

Spurs made it nine points from their last three Premier League games by beating Palace 4-1 on Sunday afternoon.

The north London outfit now have 100 goals to their name across all competitions for the season - a statistic which Mourinho was quick to use against critics of his perceived defensive style post-match.

What's been said?

"If the stats I was given are correct - 100 goals scored in the season, which for a very defensive team, a very negative team, is not bad," said the Portuguese coach.

"It was a good week for us. Three matches, nine points, and for next week when we play a crucial match in the Europa, and against Arsenal, nothing could be better for us than to win nine points this week."

How did Spurs get the better of Palace?

Tottenham pushed forward right from the first whistle against the Eagles, whose rearguard was broken after 25 minutes by Gareth Bale.

Harry Kane fired the ball across goal after powering his way into the box to give the Welshman a simple tap-in, but Palace hit back just before half-time via a bullet header from Christian Benteke.

Spurs swiftly got themselves back in front in the second half with Bale doubling his account by nodding into the net after being teed up by Kane once again.

Kane got the goal his performance deserved moments later, curling a sublime first-time effort from the far corner of the box, and the club captain rounded off the scoring with a simple header from a Son Heung-min cross, wrapping up a comfortable victory.

What can Tottenham achieve this season?

Mourinho's men moved up to sixth in the Premier League standings after their latest win, two points behind Chelsea in the race for the final Champions League spot.

Tottenham can also qualify for that competition by winning the Europa League, with preparations now set to begin for their round of 16 first-leg clash against Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday.

Asked if a top-four finish could now be on the cards for the Lilywhites, Mourinho added: "I don't know, and I'm not really, really thinking about it.

"We have to try to win as many matches as we can, get the most number of points as possible, if possible playing well, if possible not conceding many, if possible scoring goals, and try to see what can happen.

"I refuse to forget the Europa League, I refuse just to say Thursday is not important, because for me it is just as important."

