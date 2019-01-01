The Islanders move into pole position as Bengaluru lost a league game for the first time in more than a year...

Mumbai City defeated Bengaluru FC for the first time in the 2018-19 Indian Super League (ISL) as Jorge Costa's side eked out a 1-0 win at the Mumbai Football Arena on Sunday.

Paulo Machado (29') scored the only goal of the night as he helped his side join Bengaluru on 27 points but edged out on top with a superior head-to-head advantage.

Either side just made one change to their starting XI from the previous round – Carles Cuadrat opting to start Harmanjot Singh Khabra in place of Nishu Kumar, while Jorge Costa opted to replace Joyner Lourenco with the vastly experienced Anwar Ali.

The game began as a scrappy affair in the middle of the pitch, with Ranbir Kapoor’s team making the early inroads down the right, with them pelting in crosses down, despite Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s dominance in cutting them out.

Bengaluru then applies sustained pressure on the home side which resulted in a couple of clear cut chances. First, Francisco Fernandez (Xisco) found Rahul Bheke on the left-hand side of the box and the Maharashtra-born defender returned the favour, curling in a sumptuous cross which the number 19 took on the volley. Unfortunately, he only succeeded in smashing the ball into the turf, which allowed Amrinder Singh to palm the effort over the cross-bar.

Less than two minutes later, Bheke was in the thick of action again, his headed effort saved by Singh. The home side needn’t have fretted with the away side’s defense being carved open by a superb Rafael Bastos pass which was capitalized on by Paulo Machado in the 29th minute. The Portuguese winger sprinted clear, and with only Sandhu in goal crafted an expert finish into the far, left-hand corner of the net to help his side draw first blood in the tie.

The Islander’s physicality didn’t go down well with the referee with Subashish Bose and Souvik Chakrabarti both going into the book for reckless fouls. The latter’s foul resulted in a free-kick on the edge of the box for India’s skipper Sunil Chhetri, which he blasted straight into the wall.

Bengaluru’s number 11, who’d been anonymous in the first 40 minutes then opted to rip a shot some 25 yards from goal, which went harmlessly over the Amrinder’s crossbar. At the other end, there was simply no respite for the linesman on the far side, with Modou Sougou getting consistently getting caught offside.

Juanan came close to equalizing for the hosts – his header from a brilliant Bheke cross drifting just wide of Amrinder’s right-hand post. However, he turned truant just seconds later conceding a silly free-kick on the edge of the Bengaluru FC Box and getting into the referee’s book.

Though the resulting free-kick was a dead rubber, the home side stitched together another attack that saw Machado cross in a deft ball towards the far post which just evaded Sogou, preventing Mumbai from doubling their lead heading into the half-time interval.

Jorge Costa had his hands on his head as Sougou, who’d previously found himself offside seven times, missed the first clear cut chance of the half for the Blues after Paulo Machado played him through on goal. The striker, however, rushed his shot and drew a regulation save from Gurpreet, parrying away from danger.

With the hour mark gone, Cuadrat rolled the dice and brought on Chencho Gyeltshen for added dexterity into the away side’s attack. However, the runners-up from last season never really churned the gears with Amrinder Singh hardly tested, as Kean Lewis blasted far and away over Amrinder’s goal.

Moudou was soon replaced by Matias Mirabaje with what seemed to be a tight hamstring. A lovely cross from the right side of the pitch saw Chhetri fail to control the ball, with is rolling outside harmlessly after hitting his shin, a sign of clear frustration from the skipper shown after the effort went awry.

Machado, a metronome for the Mumbai team released Issoko with an over the top ball that he chased after, leaving Juanan nearly in his wake. The Congolese, however, got the ball stuck in his feet and was only able to allow it to drift armless past the stranded defender, enabling Gurpreet to collect safely.

The away side racked up an important free-kick in the dying seconds of the game, with some clever play by Chhetri. The normally unflappable Dimas Delgado, however, launched the ball high and wide.

As it may have been, Bengaluru’s exceptional run of being unbeaten for over year came to a shuddering halt at the hands of their far better hosts who seemed to have been one step ahead of the JSW-owned all evening long.