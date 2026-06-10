World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: Ghana

Ghana’s presence at the World Cup is no longer a surprise - it has become an expectation. The Black Stars will be making their fifth appearance at football’s biggest tournament, having failed to qualify only once in the last two decades, in 2018.

Qualification for 2026 was secured without major difficulties, as Ghana dominated their qualifying group, finishing top with 25 points from 10 matches. It was an almost flawless campaign, featuring eight wins, one draw and just one defeat, while averaging more than two goals per game and conceding only six.

The achievement is even more impressive considering the difficulties the team experienced in 2024, when Ghana failed to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. It was a major disappointment, but the team managed to respond positively despite tensions between the federation and head coach Otto Addo, which ultimately led to his departure at the end of March.