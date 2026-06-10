World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: Colombia

Colombia finished third in CONMEBOL qualifying, behind only the untouchable Argentina and surprise package Ecuador as they secured a return to the World Cup finals after the painful disappointment of missing out on Qatar 2022.

The foundations of qualification were laid early, as Colombia suffered just one defeat in their opening eight matches, a period during which they defeated both Brazil and Argentina on home soil. Their place at the World Cup was then mathematically secured with one match to spare thanks to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Bolivia.

Colombia’s success was built largely on their attacking prowess, as they scored 28 goals, the second-most among the qualified South American teams, behind only Argentina. Defensively, however, there was room for improvement, with 18 goals conceded, the most among the top-six finishers.