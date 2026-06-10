World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: Iran
Iran secured their place at the World Cup by winning AFC Group A. However, qualification was not as straightforward as it had initially seemed.
A draw with Uzbekistan in March 2025, followed by a 1-0 defeat to Qatar two months later, briefly reopened the race for top spot. Fortunately for Amir Ghalenoei’s side, Uzbekistan failed to capitalise, and Iran sealed first place on the final matchday.
Iran ended the campaign with the most prolific attack in the group, scoring 19 goals, but their eight goals conceded suggested a lack of defensive solidity.
What to expect
Iran head to the World Cup with a clear ambition: To finally progress beyond the group stage. Team Melli have been eliminated in the first round at each of their six previous global tournaments, and breaking that barrier will not be easy.
As well as a challenging group that includes Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand, Iran will be at a disadvantage due the country’s ongoing war with the United States. The co-hosts have rejected Iran’s application to have their training base in America, and thus they will be forced to fly in from Mexico for each of their games.
Man in charge
An experienced squad is in the hands of an equally experienced manager. Having enjoyed a playing career as a midfielder during the 1980s and 1990s, Amir Ghalenoei's managerial résumé is highly decorated.
As a coach, Ghalenoiei has won the Iranian league four times, while he is also no stranger to the national team, having previously managed Iran in 2006-07, a spell that ended after a disappointing Asian Cup campaign.
Ghalenoei returned to the Iranian bench in March 2023, but he is yet to win over the doubters who still remember the failures of his initial stint in charge.
MVP
Although Iran will be without one of their most recognisable stars in Sardar Azmoun, who has not been called-up amid a fallout with the country’s rulers, the squad still features several high-profile players who are eager to make one final impact on the international stage.
One such player is the face of modern Iranian football, Mehdi Taremi. The Olympiacos striker serves as both captain and the team's undisputed attacking leader, while his importance was highlighted in recent friendlies, where he scored three goals across matches against Nigeria and Costa Rica, including a brace in the latter.
Since moving to Greece, Taremi has rediscovered both consistency and form, reaching double figures for league goals in 2025-26 while adding two more in the Champions League.
Regardless of the tactical setup employed by Ghalenoei, Taremi remains the focal point of Iran's forward line.
One to watch
Ghalenoei generally places his trust in a mature and experienced core, limiting opportunities for younger players. However, one emerging talent who will be looking to carve out a bigger role on the world stage is Amir Mohammad Razzaghinia.
The 20-year-old is a central midfielder who plays his club football for Esteghlal. Predominantly right-footed, Razzaghinia usually operates as a No.6, though his physical presence and mobility have allowed him to push further forward.
Breaking into the starting line up will not be easy, with players such as Omid Noorafkan, Mohammad Ghorbani and Saeid Ezatolahi ahead of him in the pecking order. Nevertheless, Razzaghinia will be hoping to use the World Cup as an opportunity to showcase his talent and establish himself as one of the future faces of Iranian football.