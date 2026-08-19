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Caitlin Casey

How to buy Fulham 2026/27 tickets: Prices, fixtures & more

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Fulham
Premier League

Everything you need to know to get your hands on Fulham tickets this season ahead of the incoming Premier League

Fulham 2026/27 tickets are on sale now for the Cottagers' fifth consecutive Premier League season, and it begins with a bang: a west London derby against Chelsea at Craven Cottage on Monday, August 24. This is a new era by the Thames, with Alvaro Arbeloa taking charge after Marco Silva's departure to Benfica following five years at the helm, and new signings including Gonzalo Garcia and Shea Charles arriving to freshen up the squad.

After back-to-back 11th-place finishes, fans will pack Craven Cottage to see whether Arbeloa can push Fulham up the table, with Brighton visiting on Boxing Day and Arsenal following on December 30. GOAL takes you through where to buy Fulham tickets, how much they cost, and every home fixture this season.

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Upcoming Fulham 2026/27 fixtures at Craven Cottage

Below is Fulham's full confirmed home fixture list at Craven Cottage for the 2026/27 season:

DateFixtureCompetitionTickets
Mon Aug 24Fulham vs ChelseaPremier LeagueTickets
Sat Sep 5Fulham vs Crystal PalacePremier LeagueTickets
Sat Sep 19Fulham vs Manchester UnitedPremier LeagueTickets
Sat Oct 17Fulham vs Hull CityPremier LeagueTickets
Sat Nov 7Fulham vs Newcastle UnitedPremier LeagueTickets
Sat Nov 28Fulham vs BournemouthPremier LeagueTickets
Sat Dec 12Fulham vs BrentfordPremier LeagueTickets
Sat Dec 26Fulham vs Brighton & Hove AlbionPremier LeagueTickets
Wed Dec 30Fulham vs ArsenalPremier LeagueTickets
Wed Jan 6Fulham vs Tottenham HotspurPremier LeagueTickets
Sat Jan 23Fulham vs Aston VillaPremier LeagueTickets
Sat Feb 6Fulham vs Manchester CityPremier LeagueTickets
Wed Feb 10Fulham vs Nottingham ForestPremier LeagueTickets
Sat Feb 27Fulham vs Leeds UnitedPremier LeagueTickets
Sat Mar 20Fulham vs LiverpoolPremier LeagueTickets
Sat Apr 17Fulham vs SunderlandPremier LeagueTickets
Sat May 1Fulham vs EvertonPremier LeagueTickets
Sat May 8Fulham vs Ipswich TownPremier LeagueTickets
Sun May 23Fulham vs Coventry CityPremier LeagueTickets

Dates are from the official Premier League fixture release and kick-off times are confirmed a few weeks before each matchweek once television picks are made, so always double check before travelling. Cup dates, including a home EFL Cup tie against AFC Wimbledon, will be added as they are confirmed.

How to buy Fulham 2026/27 tickets?

The best way to buy Fulham tickets at face value is through the club's official ticket portal, where seats are released in three stages: first to season ticket holders, then to club members ranked by loyalty points, and finally to the public in general sale, though the biggest games rarely get that far. Season tickets guarantee entry to every home league game plus priority for cup fixtures, but they are sold out for new supporters, with a waiting list the only route in.

For everyone else, StubHub is the realistic option, listing tickets for every Fulham home game, including members-only and sold out fixtures, with resale prices starting from around 53 euros and every purchase covered by the FanProtect guarantee. Away tickets work similarly: the club sells them first-come to season ticket holders, and resale platforms pick up the rest.

For a premium matchday, hospitality packages are bookable through the club's official website, ranging from the Johnny Haynes and Thameside Superboxes with buffets, inclusive drinks and balcony seating, to the Chairman's Lounge with silver service alongside club legends, and the off-site Fulham Palace pre-match dining experience. Options are limited and an enquiry does not guarantee a seat, so register interest early for the biggest fixtures.

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How much are Fulham 2026/27 tickets?

Fulham remain one of London's more affordable Premier League tickets. Face value matchday prices at Craven Cottage vary by seat location, opponent and time of season, and have recently been structured as follows:

CategoryAdultSeniorStudentJunior
Hammersmith£35.00£30.00£30.00£15.00
Putney Home£35.00£30.00£30.00£15.00
Johnny Haynes E+F£50.00£45.00£45.00£25.00
Johnny Haynes Other£40.00£35.00£35.00£15.00

On the resale market, Fulham tickets have been listed from around 53 euros for lower-demand fixtures, rising sharply for the derby against Chelsea, Boxing Day against Brighton and visits from Arsenal, Liverpool and both Manchester clubs. Compare everything currently available on StubHub before prices climb as matchday approaches.

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Everything you need to know about Craven Cottage

Craven Cottage is one of English football's most storied grounds, home to London's oldest top-flight club and famous for its riverside setting on the banks of the Thames, its historic Johnny Haynes Stand and the newly redeveloped Riverside Stand that has modernised the stadium while keeping its old-world charm. Fulham have never won a major honour, finishing runners-up in the 1975 FA Cup and the 2010 Europa League, so every season at the Cottage carries the hope of finally ending that wait.

Getting there is easiest by public transport, with parking heavily restricted around the ground. Putney Bridge, Hammersmith and Fulham Broadway on the London Underground all serve the stadium, along with Putney on National Rail and matchday buses from Kingston, Putney and Hammersmith. If you want a closer look beyond matchday, guided stadium tours run in English, Spanish and Portuguese from around 22 pounds, taking in the players' tunnel, dressing rooms, pitchside and the famous Cottage balcony.

With a derby-day opener, a new manager era and festive visits from Brighton and Arsenal, Craven Cottage will be in demand all season. Secure your Fulham 2026/27 tickets on StubHubtoday before the biggest games sell out.

Frequently asked questions

With the Premier League's popularity arguably never as big as it is now, it can be a fight to get tickets to catch a match. However, it is not impossible to land a seat.

Explore all options available through the club's ticket portal for official tickets, as well as through secondary ticket hubs like StubHub and Ticombo. There may be late-breaking ticket drops or varied resale options available the nearer you get to a particular fixture.

On some occasions, you can buy Fulham tickets without a club membership. However, you will not be in an advantageous place to get the jump on other fans who are. Club membership gives you priority when purchasing tickets for games at Craven Cottage.

Below, you can find the membership tiers available for supporters this season:

  • Adult - £50.00
  • Junior - £30.00

The club has introduced a Membership+ option as well, albeit for a limited time. You will get all the facilities of a standard membership and a £20 online retail voucher and an exclusive member gift. However, you have to use the retail voucher by August 31, 2025. Prices are:

  • Adult - £65.00
  • Junior - £45.00

Demand for Fulham tickets is expected to outstrip availability this season, with old and new fans all likely looking to cheer them on at Craven Cottage.

The easiest way to check availability for Fulham matches will be through the club's official website.

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