How to buy Al-Riyadh 2026/27 tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, upcoming fixtures & more

The Saudi Pro League has risen dramatically in global stature in recent seasons, thanks to the influx of some of the world's top football stars to the Middle East. Among the clubs competing in this elite division is Al-Riyadh, one of the four teams from the Saudi capital, Riyadh, battling it out at the pinnacle of Saudi football.

While not as decorated as some of its city rivals, Al-Riyadh has a rich history dating back to its founding in 1953, and enters 2026/27 looking to put a turbulent survival battle behind them after somehow staying in the Saudi Pro League last season through three different head coaches.

Let GOAL guide you through everything you need to know about buying tickets for Al-Riyadh matches, including where to purchase them and how much they cost, so you can be there in person to support the club.

Upcoming Al-Riyadh 2026/27 fixtures

Date and Time (KSA) Fixture Tickets Fri, Aug 14, 2026 - 23:00 Al-Ettifaq vs Al Riyadh Tickets Thu, Dec 3, 2026 - 12:00 Al Riyadh vs Al Ittihad Tickets Thu, Dec 10, 2026 - 12:00 Al-Faisaly vs Al Riyadh Tickets Mon, Dec 14, 2026 - 12:00 Al Riyadh vs Al-Ettifaq Tickets Thu, Feb 11, 2027 - 15:00 Al Nassr vs Al Riyadh Tickets Thu, Feb 18, 2027 - 15:00 Al Riyadh vs Al Shabab Tickets Thu, Feb 25, 2027 - 15:00 Neom SC vs Al Riyadh Tickets Thu, Mar 11, 2027 - 14:00 Al Riyadh vs Al Ahli Tickets Thu, Mar 18, 2027 - 15:00 Al Riyadh vs Al Khaleej Tickets Fri, Apr 2, 2027 - 13:00 Al Kholood vs Al Riyadh Tickets Thu, Apr 8, 2027 - 13:00 Al Riyadh vs Al-Fayha Tickets

This covers the fixtures currently confirmed with dates. The Saudi Pro League releases its full 34-round calendar in stages, and Al-Riyadh's remaining matches will be added as the season progresses, alongside a mid-season break to accommodate Saudi Arabia's hosting of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

How to buy Al-Riyadh 2026/27 tickets

The most reliable way to purchase Al-Riyadh match tickets is through the official Saudi Pro League (SPL) website, where you can navigate to the 'Fixture/Tickets' section under the 'Matches' tab. Tickets are also available via Al-Riyadh's own official ticketing channels.

Matchweeks in the Saudi Pro League typically run over three days, from Thursday to Saturday, aligning with the Saudi weekend, and tickets are usually released a couple of weeks ahead of each game.

For high-demand fixtures, such as matches against Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad or Al-Ahli, it's strongly recommended to buy tickets as soon as they go on sale to secure the best seats.

No club membership is required to buy single-game tickets, but Al-Riyadh also offers various membership packages, each providing perks such as priority ticket access, exclusive content, and stadium benefits.

While official league and club portals remain the safest way to secure tickets, supporters can also check trusted secondary platforms such as Ticombo, providing an alternative option for fans looking to attend.

How much are Al-Riyadh 2026/27 tickets

Al-Riyadh ticket prices vary depending on the fixture, seating category, and level of demand.

Premium options, such as VIP boxes and executive suites, come at a higher cost, while general admission tickets provide a more affordable way to catch the action. For big matches, prices can range from SAR 50 up to SAR 1,500 or more for premium seating.

Fans should keep an eye on the official SPL website or Al-Riyadh's own channels for the latest ticket information, including availability and pricing.

Tickets are also available on trusted secondary platforms such as Ticombo, offering an alternative for supporters looking to secure their spot.

What to expect from Al-Riyadh in 2026/27?

Al-Riyadh SC, founded in 1953, is one of the historic clubs in Saudi football, though last season was anything but stable off the pitch. Javier Calleja, the former Villarreal boss brought in to lead the club, was sacked in November 2025 after a poor start, with Daniel Carreño taking over before he too was replaced, by Mauricio Dulac, in February 2026. Amid the upheaval, Al-Riyadh found themselves fighting a genuine relegation battle in the closing weeks, ultimately surviving in 15th place.

The club will be hoping for far greater stability this time around, with the chaos of last season behind them and a settled squad, built around forward Mamadou Sylla, looking to establish Al-Riyadh more comfortably in the top flight.

Fans looking to catch Al-Riyadh in action can secure their tickets ahead of upcoming fixtures, ensuring they don't miss the chance to witness some of the most exciting matches in the league.

History of Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium

Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium is the historic home ground of Al-Riyadh SC, located in the Al-Malaz district of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The venue has been a key part of the city's sporting landscape since its foundations were laid in 1971, and was previously home to Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal and Al-Shabab in earlier decades before each of those clubs moved to newer, purpose-built stadiums.

The stadium currently holds around 22,000 spectators, making it a more intimate setting compared to some of the Kingdom's newer arenas. Its compact design helps create a charged atmosphere on matchdays, especially during important Pro League fixtures.

Situated along Salah Ad Din Al Ayyubi Road, the stadium is easy to reach for local fans and plays a central role in the club's identity. It is also set to be significantly expanded as part of Saudi Arabia's preparations to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup, with capacity planned to rise to around 45,000 in the coming years.