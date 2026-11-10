How to get Werder Bremen vs Hamburger SV tickets: Nordderby prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

The Nordderby, translating to the North Derby, is one of the most storied and intense rivalries in German football. Taking place on November 22, 2026, SV Werder Bremen will host their northern neighbours and historic rivals, Hamburger SV, at the Weserstadion for a thrilling Bundesliga encounter.

GOAL has all the essential information you need to secure the best seats for this unmissable fixture. Keep reading to find out how to get your tickets right now.

When is Werder Bremen vs Hamburger SV Bundesliga kick-off?

Werder Bremen vs Hamburger SV kicks off at the Wohninvest Weserstadion in Bremen, with official broadcast information not currently available for this fixture.

Bundesliga - Game Week 10 22 Nov 2026 - 11:30 Wohninvest WESERSTADION

Where to buy Nordderby tickets?

The best place to purchase tickets for the Nordderby is directly through the official SV Werder Bremen ticketing website. Buying directly from the club ensures your tickets are completely authentic and purchased at their original face value. However, given the massive demand from local fans for this massive rivalry match, tickets on the official platform will sell out extremely fast.

StubHub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out, offering a highly reliable alternative to ensure you do not miss out on matchday.

How much are Nordderby tickets?

Standard face value tickets available through the official Werder Bremen ticketing platform typically start from around €40 for general admission. Prices will vary depending on the category and location of the seat within the Weserstadion, with premium seats costing significantly more.

If official general allocations sell out, secondary resale platforms like StubHub provide an alternative option for securing last-minute seats, with prices for this high-demand fixture starting from approximately €155.

Werder Bremen vs Hamburger SV Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Werder Bremen vs Hamburger SV Form

Werder Bremen have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions, scoring eight goals and conceding five. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 loss away at VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga, ending a run that had included a 2-0 win at Hoffenheim and a 3-2 victory at Mainz 05. The sole draw in that spell came against Paderborn, finishing 2-2.

Hamburg's last five matches tell a more uneven story: two wins, no draws, and three defeats, with seven goals scored and seven conceded. The most recent result was a 3-1 Bundesliga win over Borussia Mönchengladbach. Prior to that, they fell 3-1 to Eintracht Frankfurt in the league and were also eliminated by the same opponent in the DFB-Pokal by the same scoreline.

Werder Bremen vs Hamburger SV: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in the Bundesliga on 18 April 2026, when Werder Bremen won 3-1 at home. Before that, Hamburg claimed a 3-2 victory at their ground in December 2025. Across the five most recent head-to-head fixtures on record — which span the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga — each side has claimed two wins, with one result favoring Bremen by a single goal.