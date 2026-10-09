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LaLiga
team-logoVillarreal
Estadio de la Ceramica
team-logoElche
Book Villarreal vs Elche Tickets
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How to get Villarreal vs Elche tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Villarreal
Elche
LaLiga

Villarreal take on Elche in the LaLiga. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Villarreal take on Elche on Saturday, October 17, 2026 at Estadio de la Ceramica.

Both teams will be eager to claim all three points to boost their standings early in the campaign. In their previous league meeting at this venue in March 2026, Villarreal secured a 2–1 victory over Elche.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Villarreal vs Elche, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Villarreal vs Elche LaLiga kick-off?

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 9
Estadio de la Ceramica

How to buy Villarreal vs Elche LaLiga tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Villarreal vs Elche match at the Estadio de la Cerámica, you can follow these main options:

1. Official Villarreal CF Website or Box Office

  • The most direct and reliable option is to purchase tickets through Villarreal CF's official ticketing platform online. Alternatively, you can buy them in person at the Estadio de la Cerámica box office or at official team stores in Villarreal. General admission tickets typically go on sale a few weeks before matchday.

2. VIP and Hospitality Options

  • For specialized seating, lounge access, or food and beverage packages, official hospitality tickets can be booked directly through Villarreal's VIP ticket portal or dedicated ticket providers.

3. Secondary Marketplaces

  • If tickets are sold out on official channels, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHublist resale tickets from sellers.
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How much do Villarreal vs Elche LaLiga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for Villarreal vs Elche at the Estadio de la Cerámica vary depending on where you purchase them and the seating tier:

1. Official Direct Sales:

When purchased directly through Villarreal CF's official ticket office or online portal, standard adult tickets generally range from €20 to €50 (plus a small administrative fee around €2.50).

  • Behind the Goals (Fondo Norte / Fondo Sur): €20 – €25
    • Sides (Preferencia / Tribuna): €35 – €50
    • Super Tribuna & Hospitality: €150+

2. Secondary Marketplaces & Resale

On secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub resale tickets typically start around €50 to €60 for standard seats, while premium or closer views can go for significantly higher depending on demand.

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Villarreal vs Elche LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Villarreal vs Elche Form

Villarreal have won one, drawn none, and lost four of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 3-1 win at Malaga in LaLiga on September 17, ending a difficult run. Prior to that, they lost 1-2 to Real Betis and 3-2 to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League. Across those five matches, Villarreal scored eight goals and conceded ten.

Elche have won none of their last five LaLiga games, drawing one and losing four. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-3 defeat to Real Madrid, and earlier in the run they were beaten 5-0 by Barcelona. Anselmi's side scored six goals and conceded 15 across those five fixtures.

VIL

VIL - Form

COR
L2-3
BVB
L3-2
BET
L1-2
MAL
W1-3
LEV
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/10
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5
ELC

ELC - Form

SAN
L3-2
RSO
L2-3
ATH
D1-1
RMA
L2-3
ESP
W1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Villarreal vs Elche: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs took place in March 2026, when Villarreal won 2-1 at Estadio de la Ceramica in LaLiga. Before that, Elche won 1-3 when the sides met in January 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in LaLiga, Villarreal hold three wins to Elche's two, with no draws recorded.

Head to Head

VillarrealDrawElche
3
0
2
LaLiga
Villarreal badge
Villarreal
VIL
2
Elche badge
Elche
ELC
1
FT
LaLiga
Elche badge
Elche
ELC
1
Villarreal badge
Villarreal
VIL
3
FT
LaLiga
Elche badge
Elche
ELC
3
Villarreal badge
Villarreal
VIL
1
FT
LaLiga
Villarreal badge
Villarreal
VIL
4
Elche badge
Elche
ELC
0
FT
LaLiga
Elche badge
Elche
ELC
1
Villarreal badge
Villarreal
VIL
0
FT
10Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored3/5

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