VfB Stuttgart host Lille on Wednesday, December 9, 2026 at the MHPArena in Stuttgart.

Their only previous encounter on record was a long-ago pre-season friendly back in August 2002, which ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for the French side. Entering this European league phase fixture at the MHPArena, both clubs are navigating high-stakes continental campaigns to secure crucial points in the standings.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for VfB Stuttgart vs Lille, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is VfB Stuttgart vs Lille Champions League kick-off?

VfB Stuttgart vs Lille kicks off at the MHPArena in Stuttgart on Wednesday, December 9, 2026.

Champions League - Game Week 6 9 Dec 2026 - 15:00 MHPArena

How to buy VfB Stuttgart vs Lille Champions League tickets?

Here are the ticketing and purchasing options available for the upcoming VfB Stuttgart vs Lille Champions League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: The most direct and reliable way to secure authentic tickets at face value is through the official VfB Stuttgart and LOSC Lille ticketing portals. Priority is typically given to club members, season ticket holders, and registered supporters.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Champions League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do VfB Stuttgart vs Lille Champions League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price details for the VfB Stuttgart vs Lille Champions League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard Member and General Allocation: Typically ranges from approximately €25 to €70 .

Typically ranges from approximately . Main Stand and Premium Categories: Generally range between €80 and €150 .

Generally range between . Hospitality and VIP Packages: Start upwards of €500 to €2,500+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Entry-Level / Short Side Resale: Start around €120 to €140 .

Start around . Long Side and Premium Resale: Frequently range from €200 to €400+ .

Frequently range from . High-Demand & VIP Resale: Can climb past €1,500 to €2,500+.

VfB Stuttgart vs Lille Champions League: Everything you need to know

VfB Stuttgart vs Lille Form

Stuttgart have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Bundesliga win over Werder Bremen, following a 2-0 Champions League defeat at Galatasaray. Earlier in the run, they claimed a 2-4 away win at Bayer Leverkusen. Stuttgart have scored seven goals and conceded nine across the five matches.

Lille have picked up two wins, two draws, and one defeat in their last five outings. They beat Rennes 1-2 in Ligue 1 most recently, and drew 0-0 with Bodø/Glimt in the Champions League. Their only defeat in this run was a 2-4 loss to Galatasaray in Europe. Lille have scored four goals and conceded six across the five fixtures.

VfB Stuttgart vs Lille: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for VfB Stuttgart and Lille from the provided records. Further historical context will be added as information becomes available.