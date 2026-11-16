How to get Venezia vs Sassuolo tickets: Serie A prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Venezia hosts Sassuolo on Monday, December 7, 2026, at the Stadio Pierluigi Penzo in Venice.

Historically, their top-flight meetings are sparse, with previous encounters dating back to the 2021/22 Serie A season. In their most recent head-to-head top-flight encounters, Sassuolo held the upper hand, claiming a 3-1 victory away in October 2021 followed by a 4-1 win in Venice in March 2022.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Venezia vs Sassuolo, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Venezia vs Sassuolo Serie A kick-off?

Venezia vs Sassuolo kicks off at the Stadio Pierluigi Penzo in Venice on Monday, December 7, 2026.

Serie A - Game Week 14 7 Dec 2026 - 12:30 Stadio Pierluigi Penzo

How to buy Venezia vs Sassuolo Serie A tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Venezia vs Sassuolo Serie A fixture, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Purchase directly through the official Venezia FC or US Sassuolo ticketing portals when match tickets go on general sale.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Serie A fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Venezia vs Sassuolo Serie A tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of ticket costs for the Venezia vs Sassuolo Serie A fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Curva / Standard Seating: €25 to €40.

€25 to €40. Tribuna / Longside Seating: €50 to €120.

€50 to €120. VIP / Hospitality Categories: €150 to €300+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Lower-Tier / Standard Views: €70 to €90.

€70 to €90. Long Side Seating: €130 to €260.

€130 to €260. Premium Central Sections: €300 to €350+.

Venezia vs Sassuolo Serie A: Everything you need to know

Venezia vs Sassuolo Form

Venezia have recorded one win, no draws, and four defeats in their last five Serie A matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 loss to Como, and they also fell 2-0 to Inter and 1-0 to Genoa during the run. The sole positive was a 1-0 victory over Napoli in October. Across those five games, Venezia scored three goals and conceded six.

Sassuolo have taken just one point from their last five league outings, drawing 1-1 with AC Milan before suffering four straight defeats. Their most recent match ended 2-4 at home to Fiorentina, and the week prior they were beaten 6-2 by Lazio. They also lost 4-2 at Frosinone and 2-0 at Como. In total, Sassuolo scored ten goals and conceded seventeen across those five fixtures.

Venezia vs Sassuolo: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in Serie A in March 2022, when Sassuolo won 4-1 away at Venezia. Before that, Sassuolo claimed a 3-1 home win in October 2021. The two sides also met three times in Serie C between 2007 and 2008, with Venezia winning two of those encounters and Sassuolo taking one. Across all five meetings in the dataset, Sassuolo hold the stronger record.