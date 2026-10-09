How to get Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Valencia take on Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, October 18, 2026 at Estadio Mestalla in Valencia.

Valencia CF and Athletic Club share a long-standing Spanish football rivalry as two of La Liga's most historic institutions. In their most recent league encounter in May 2026, Valencia secured a narrow 1–0 away victory at San Mamés Stadium.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao LaLiga kick-off?

Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao takes place at Estadio Mestalla in Valencia, on Sunday, October 18, 2026.

LaLiga - Game Week 9 17 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Estadio Mestalla

How to buy Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao LaLiga tickets?

To secure tickets for the Valencia CF vs. Athletic Club LaLiga match at the Mestalla Stadium, you can follow these primary purchasing options:

1. Valencia CF Official Ticket Portal

Visit the official Valencia CF online ticketing store, select the Athletic Club fixture, choose your preferred stand.

2. Mestalla Ticket Windows (Taquillas)

If the match is not sold out, remaining general admission tickets can be bought directly at the Mestalla Stadium box office ( Taquillas ) in the days leading up to matchday or on the day of the game.

3. VIP & Official Hospitality Packages

For guaranteed seating with food and lounge access, VIP/Hospitality options are available directly through Valencia CF's official site well ahead of standard general admission sales.

4. Secondary Ticket Market

If primary tickets through Valencia CF are sold out or unavailable, you can purchase tickets via secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub.

How much do Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao LaLiga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for Valencia CF vs. Athletic Club at the Mestalla Stadium vary depending on seat category and where you purchase them:

1. Official Club Pricing (Face Value)

General Admission / Standard Seats: Official general release tickets through Valencia CF typically range from €40 to €85 .

Upper Tier / Behind the Goals (Gol Gran/Norte): ~€40 – €55 Lateral Stands (Grada de la Mar): ~€60 – €75 Main Stand (Tribuna): ~€75 – €90+

VIP & Hospitality Packages: Official hospitality options starting with lounge access, catering, and premium seating generally range from €150 to €250+ .

2. Secondary Market Pricing

Resale & Ticket Platforms: On secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub , prices fluctuate based on demand:

Entry-Level Seats: Starting from €40 to €80 for upper or end sections. Average Matchday Seat: Typically around €120 to €170 for central or lower-tier views. Category 1 / Premium Seats: Can range between €200 and €250 .



Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao Form

Valencia have won one and lost four of their last five LaLiga matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win at Deportivo Alaves on September 15, which ended a run of three straight defeats. Those losses included a 5-0 defeat to Barcelona and a 1-0 reverse at Sevilla. Across the five matches, Valencia have scored two goals and conceded nine.

Athletic Bilbao have taken two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five LaLiga outings. Their standout result was a 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid, and they also won 2-0 away at Celta Vigo. Their most recent match ended 1-1 at Elche on September 12. Athletic have scored seven goals and conceded five across those five fixtures.

Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came on May 10, 2026, when Valencia won 1-0 at Athletic Bilbao's ground in LaLiga. Before that, Athletic beat Valencia 2-1 in a Copa del Rey tie in February 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in all competitions, Athletic Bilbao have won three times and Valencia have won twice.