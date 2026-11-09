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UEFA Nations League A
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Riyadh Air Metropolitano
team-logoEngland
Book Spain vs England Tickets
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How to get Spain vs England tickets: UEFA Nations League A prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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UEFA Nations League A
Spain
England

Spain take on England in the UEFA Nations League A. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Two powers of world football go head to head as England host Spain in a blockbuster UEFA Nations League encounter at Wembley Stadium in London. This match serves as an unmissable clash following their memorable European championship battles, bringing top tier international drama to one of football’s most iconic venues.

Demands for seats at Wembley Stadium are incredibly high, but securing your entry does not have to be difficult. GOAL provides all the essential match information, scheduling, official ticket price ranges, and where to buy your tickets online right now.

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When is Spain vs England UEFA Nations League A kick-off?

Spain vs England takes place at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid, with official broadcast information not currently available for this fixture.

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UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 6
Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Where to buy Spain vs England tickets?

Official tickets are distributed through the FA Ticketing portal on England Football, as well as official UEFA channels. General sale releases and priority access windows for England Supporters Travel Club members open several weeks ahead of the match, though primary allocations routinely sell out quickly.

If listings on the official site are sold out, secondary platforms like StubHub are your way to go to secure seats before kickoff.

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How much are Spain vs England tickets?

Primary ticket prices on the official ticket provider start at £35 for Category 4 seating, with standard adult prices ranging up to £80 across main stadium tiers, alongside family enclosure tickets starting at £25.

If official general allocations sell out, secondary resale platforms like StubHub provide an alternative option for securing last-minute seats, with prices starting from around £76.

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Spain vs England UEFA Nations League A: Everything you need to know

Spain vs England Form

Spain go into this match with five wins from their last five games across all competitions, scoring seven goals and conceding three in that run. Their most recent result was a 1-0 victory over Argentina in the World Cup final, completing a flawless tournament campaign. Earlier in that run they beat France 2-0 in the semi-final and edged Belgium 2-1 in the quarter-final. Luis de la Fuente's side did not drop a single match across those five outings.

England's last five matches produced four wins and one defeat, with the Three Lions scoring 11 goals and conceding 11 in a high-scoring sequence. Their most recent game was a 4-6 win over France in the World Cup semi-final, before a 1-2 defeat to Argentina in the final ended their tournament. Earlier results included a 1-2 win over Norway and a 2-3 victory against Mexico.

ESP

ESP - Form

ARG
W1-0
ENG
W2-3
CRO
W4-1
CZE
W3-1
CRO
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
ENG

ENG - Form

FRA
W4-6
ESP
L2-3
CZE
W0-2
CRO
W0-7
CZE
W3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
20/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Spain vs England: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came at Euro 2024, where Spain beat England 2-1. In the last five encounters, Spain hold the advantage with three wins to England's one, with one match ending level. In Nations League competition specifically, Spain won 2-3 in Madrid in October 2018, while England won the reverse fixture 1-2 the previous month.

Head to Head

SpainDrawEngland
3
1
1
UEFA Nations League A
England badge
England
ENG
2
Spain badge
Spain
ESP
3
FT
European Championship
Spain badge
Spain
ESP
2
England badge
England
ENG
1
FT
UEFA Nations League A
Spain badge
Spain
ESP
2
England badge
England
ENG
3
FT
UEFA Nations League A
England badge
England
ENG
1
Spain badge
Spain
ESP
2
FT
Friendlies
England badge
England
ENG
2
Spain badge
Spain
ESP
2
FT
11Goals Scored9
Games over 2.5 goals5/5
Both teams scored5/5

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