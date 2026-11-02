How to get Schalke 04 vs VfB Stuttgart tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Schalke 04 host VfB Stuttgart on Saturday, November 21, 2026 at the VELTINS-Arena in Gelsenkirchen.

In their most recent competitive meeting back on February 25, 2023, FC Schalke 04 secured a narrow 2-1 victory when hosting Stuttgart at the VELTINS-Arena. Prior to that narrow home win for Schalke, the two sides played out a competitive 1-1 draw in Stuttgart during the earlier months of the 2022–23 Bundesliga season.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Schalke 04 vs VfB Stuttgart, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Schalke 04 vs VfB Stuttgart Bundesliga kick-off?

Schalke 04 vs VfB Stuttgart on Saturday, November 21, 2026, at the VELTINS-Arena in Gelsenkirchen.

Bundesliga - Game Week 10 21 Nov 2026 - 12:30 VELTINS-Arena

How to buy Schalke 04 vs VfB Stuttgart Bundesliga tickets?

To secure tickets for the upcoming Bundesliga fixture between FC Schalke 04 and VfB Stuttgart at the VELTINS-Arena, you typically have a few primary avenues available:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: The most direct and reliable option is purchasing tickets through the official online ticket portals of either FC Schalke 04 or VfB Stuttgart, where members and general fans can access standard face-value pricing depending on availability phases.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Bundesliga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Schalke 04 vs VfB Stuttgart Bundesliga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the upcoming Bundesliga fixture between FC Schalke 04 and VfB Stuttgart vary depending on whether you purchase them through official club channels or secondary ticket marketplaces:

1. Official Club Channels

Standing Areas (Stehplätze): Official face-value prices typically range from €15 to €20 for general admission standing sections at the VELTINS-Arena.

Official face-value prices typically range from for general admission standing sections at the VELTINS-Arena. Standard Seating Categories (Sitzplätze): Official face-value tickets generally range from €26 to €62, depending on the tier, block location, and opponent category.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Lower-Tier & General Resale Standing: Start around €80 to €140 depending on supply and exact section placement.

Start around depending on supply and exact section placement. Long-Side & Premium Seating Resale: Tickets in higher-demand blocks or long-side views range from €150 to over €270, with premium hospitality or central seating options scaling higher.

Schalke 04 vs VfB Stuttgart Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Schalke 04 vs VfB Stuttgart Form

Schalke 04 come into this match in poor recent form, with two losses and one draw from their last three Bundesliga outings. Their most recent league result was a 0-1 defeat to Mainz 05, following a 2-1 loss to Freiburg. The only positive in their last five matches came in two friendly wins, against Austria Lustenau and Oberhausen. Muslic's side have struggled for consistency and will need a sharper performance to take anything from this game.

Stuttgart's last five matches tell a more mixed story. The VfB recorded a commanding 3-0 win at Slovan Bratislava in the Champions League and a 2-0 victory over Paderborn in the Bundesliga, but they were beaten 1-0 by Hamburger SV most recently and lost 1-0 to Borussia Dortmund earlier in the run. Across those five games, Stuttgart scored eight goals and conceded two, reflecting a side capable of attacking output but not yet fully consistent.

Schalke 04 vs VfB Stuttgart: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs in the Bundesliga took place on 25 February 2023, with Schalke winning 2-1 at home. Across the last five recorded encounters, Stuttgart hold the upper hand with two wins to Schalke's one, with two matches ending level. The head-to-head record suggests these fixtures tend to be competitive, with neither side able to establish clear dominance over the other.